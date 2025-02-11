How to prioritise physical activity during Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month

February is Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month

According to the faculty of health sciences at the University of Cape Town, nearly half of South African adults lead inactive lifestyles. Picture: Supplied

February is not only the perfect month for romantics, but it’s also Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month.

According to the faculty of health Sciences at the University of Cape Town, nearly half of South African adults lead inactive lifestyles – significantly increasing their risk for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.8 billion adults do not meet the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week.

ALSO READ: How to overcome procrastination in 2025

Prioritising physical activity

According to the spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, an advocate for healthy living, the start of the year offers the perfect opportunity to reset unhealthy habits.

“Physical inactivity is one of the leading contributors to lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, as well as mental health issues,” said Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.

“Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month reminds us of the importance of prevention, which starts with regular exercise and a commitment to better health habits.”

Regular physical activity has been shown to reduce the risk of many lifestyle diseases, according to Jennings.

WHO recommends that adults aged 18–64 do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or an equivalent combination of moderate—and vigorous-intensity activity.

For additional health benefits, adults should increase their moderate-intensity physical activity to 300 minutes per week or equivalent.

It is the same for adults aged 65 years and above.

For children and adolescents aged 5-17, at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity is recommended. Physical activity for more than 60 minutes daily will provide additional health benefits.

ALSO READ: Ditch the cliché, go wild in the gardens this Valentine’s Day

Types of exercises

The recommended type of exercise includes aerobic activities such as walking, running, swimming, or cycling. Strength training with bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups twice a week helps build muscle.

The other type of exercise is flexibility and balance. Yoga or stretching is recommended to improve mobility and reduce the risk of falls.

“Start at a manageable pace and gradually increase your activity level,” advises Jennings. “Exercise doesn’t need to be intimidating – even small efforts make a big difference,” said Jennings.

The spokesperson shared five practical tips to make the workout more fun.

Make it social: Invite family and friends to join you for walks, hikes or fitness classes. Set small goals: Start with just 10 minutes of activity a day and increase it over time. Incorporate movement: Take the stairs, park further from entrances or do housework with extra vigour. Use technology: Fitness apps or step trackers can motivate you to reach daily activity goals. Try new activities: Keep exercise fun by experimenting with activities like dancing, martial arts or team sports.

“Prevention is always better than cure,” says Jennings. “Through regular exercise and healthy eating, many lifestyle diseases can be avoided entirely.”

NOW READ: From failure to founder: How Sedzani Netshitenzhe turned setbacks into success