Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi
Digital Intern
10 Jun 2023
Recipe of the day: Hearty beef bone broth

Extract rich flavours and nourishing goodness from bones, creating a versatile elixir to enhance your soups, stews, and sauces.

Beef bone broth
Beef bone broth. Picture: iStock

In the realm of culinary delights, few things offer as much comfort and versatility as a rich and flavourful beef broth.

With its robust aroma, deep umami notes, and ability to enhance a myriad of dishes, a homemade beef broth serves as the foundation for countless soups, stews, sauces and braises.

Allow yourself to embark into the heart of this timeless classic, uncovering the secrets to creating a nourishing elixir that will elevate your cooking to new heights.

Discover the power of aromatic vegetables, herbs, and spices that harmonise to create layers of complexity, imparting a savory depth that is both comforting and inviting.

How to make a Beef bone broth

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds beef bones with marrow
  • 4 carrots, chopped
  • 4 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 medium onions, peel on, sliced in half lengthwise and quartered
  • 4 garlic cloves, peel on and smashed
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon whole peppercorns
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 6 sprigs parsley
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 20 cups cold water

Method

  1. Place all ingredients in a 10 quart capacity slow cooker or large stock pot on the stove.

2. Add in water.

3. Turn on the slow cooker and prepare to cook for at least 36 hours, so that might mean 3 cycles on the standard slow cooker that has a maximum 12-hour setting (unless you can set your slow cooker for 36 hours).

4. If cooking on a stovetop, bring the large pot to a boil over high heat; reduce and simmer gently.

5. In slow cooker or pot, skim the fat that rises to the surface occasionally.

6. Simmer for 36 to 48 hours.

7. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

8. Discard solids and strain remainder in a bowl through a colander. Let stock cool to room temperature, cover and chill.

9. Refrigerate and use within a week. Or freeze for up to 3 months.

*This recipe was sourced from draxe.com.

