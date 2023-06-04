Recipe of the day: Nataniël’s Ratatouille Tarte Tatin

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Embark on a culinary journey that will transport you to the enchanting landscapes of France, where the aromas of Provencal herbs and the vibrant colours of sun-kissed vegetables dance in harmony.

Just for a change, try out this extraordinary Ratatouille Tarte Tatin recipe – a culinary masterpiece that marries the rustic charm of traditional ratatouille with the elegance of a Tarte Tatin.

Prepare to be captivated by layers of tender, caramelised vegetables, nestled beneath a buttery, flaky puff pastry crust.

As you take your first bite, the symphony of flavours unfolds, showcasing the sweetness of slow-cooked tomatoes, the earthiness of roasted eggplant, and the delicate notes of zucchini and bell peppers.

Each mouthful is a celebration of culinary craftsmanship, an ode to the timeless traditions of French cuisine.

So, follow the steps of making this delectable recipe, as you create a masterpiece on your plate and transport your taste buds to the charming streets of Provence.

Indulge in the Ratatouille Tarte Tatin and experience the magic of French flavours like never before. Bon appétit.

Ratatouille Tarte Tatin recipe

Ingredients

1 large onion, chopped

½ a fennel, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 red bell pepper, cut in strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut in strips

1 large brinjal, cut in rounds with a thickness of 25mm

2 large baby marrows, cut in rounds with a thickness of 25mm

4 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons of sugar

20 small tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon of flour

1 roll of puff pastry

Salt

Ground black pepper

Olive oil

Fresh basil leaves

Method

Fry the fennel, onion and garlic together until soft over a medium heat and keep to one side. Grill the brinjal until golden brown on both sides and keep to one. Grill the baby marrows until golden brown on both sides and keep one side. Melt the balsamic vinegar and sugar together. Cover the bottom of a 24 to 28cm round oven dish with the vinegar and sugar mixture. Cover the bottom with baby marrow, eggplant/brinjal and single tomatoes. Arrange in a pattern of your preference but allow the pieces to overlap each other. Flavour lightly with salt, pepper and olive oil. Arrange a layer of onion, fennel and garlic on top. Add the red and yellow bell peppers on top as well as single tomatoes in between. Sprinkle with flour, salt, pepper and olive oil. Top up with the rest of the brinjal and baby marrow. Flavour with salt and pepper. Place the dough over the top and fold the sides closed. Make a small hole in the middle and bake at 180 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Once cooked, allow to cool down for 20 minutes. Place the dish carefully on your serving dish and garnish with basil leaves.

*This recipe is courtesy of Nataniël le Roux.

