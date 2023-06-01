Recipe of the day: Crispy cheddar cheese straws

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Get ready to savour a delightful culinary treat that will have your taste buds dancing with joy.

For your snack tonight, try this cheese straws recipe – a cheesy, crispy, and utterly addictive snack that will leave you craving for more.

Prepare to embark on a flavorful journey as we unveil the secrets behind crafting these tantalising delights.

The best thing about cheese straws is their irresistible combination of crispy texture and rich, savoury flavour.

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese Straws:

420g Snowflake Cake Wheat Flour

3ml salt

250g cold butter or margarine

85ml ice-cold soda water

15ml fresh lemon juice or brandy

100g grated Cheddar cheese

3ml paprika

2ml crushed chillies

Cheddar cheese straws. Picture: iStock

Instructions

Sift flour and salt together. Cut butter into small cubes and rub in with fingertips until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Combine soda water and lemon juice. Add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to a firm dough.

Cover in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Roll out dough onto a lightly floured surface, to a thickness of about 3mm. Sprinkle cheese, paprika and crushed chillies over the dough.

Fold in half to close and roll out dough again to a thickness of about 3mm.

Cut into strips of 1.5cm x 10cm. Twist each strip and place on greased baking trays, pressing ends down onto trays.

Sprinkle over more paprika, if preferred.

Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for about 15 mins or until golden brown. Turn out onto wire racks to cool. store in an airtight container.

This recipe was sourced from snowflake.co.za.

Cheese straw tips:

How to serve:

These cheese straws are the perfect accompaniment to your charcuterie board or butter board.

How to store cheese straws:

To maximise freshness, store any leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

These tips were sourced from tasteofhome.com.

