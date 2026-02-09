Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Chicken, corn and fried egg bowl for under R100

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

9 February 2026

11:26 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Enjoy a delicious, budget-friendly meal with our recipe of the day for under R100.

Recipe of the day: Chicken, corn and fried egg bowl for under R100

Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Packed with protein, vibrant flavours, and hearty ingredients, this quick and easy dish is perfect for busy weeknights, proving that a wholesome, satisfying dinner doesn’t have to break the bank.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

ALSO READ: Durban’s chef Sihle started baking at 9 and now cooks for presidents

Ingredients

  • 250 ml (1 cup) rice
  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 2 chicken breasts, sliced
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cooked corn cobs, kernels cut off
  • 2 spring onions, thinly sliced
  • Honey mustard dressing, to serve

Method:

  1. Cook the rice according to the packet instructions.
  2. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes, turning, until golden and cooked. Season with salt and pepper. Keep aside.
  3. Heat another splash of oil in the same frying pan over medium heat, crack in the eggs, and fry for about 3 minutes, or until the egg whites are set and the yolks are still runny. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Divide the rice between 4 bowls. Top with chicken, corn, eggs and spring onions. Serve with the dressing.

Variation: For a spicy alternative, use Cajun spice as seasoning instead of salt and pepper.

Print

Recipe of the day: Chicken, corn and fried egg bowl

Recipe of the day: Chicken, corn and fried egg bowl for under R100

Enjoy a delicious, budget-friendly meal with our recipe of the day: a Chicken, corn, and fried egg bowl for under R100

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • Olive oil, for frying

    • 2 chicken breasts, sliced

    • Salt and pepper

    • 4 eggs

    • 2 cooked corn cobs, kernels cut off

    • 2 spring onions, thinly sliced

    • Honey mustard dressing, to serve

Instructions

  1. Cook the rice according to the packet instructions.

  2. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes, turning, until golden and cooked. Season with salt and pepper. Keep aside.

  3. Heat another splash of oil in the same frying pan over medium heat, crack in the eggs, and fry for about 3 minutes, or until the egg whites are set and the yolks are still runny. Season with salt and pepper.

  4. Divide the rice between 4 bowls. Top with chicken, corn, eggs and spring onions. Serve with the dressing.

Notes

Variation:For a spicy alternative, use Cajun spice as seasoning instead of salt and pepper.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SIU ordered to return super cars believed to belong to tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela [VIDEO]
News ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission
Politics Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?
Courts Cat Matlala frustrated as attempt to go back to Gauteng prison stalls, hints at fresh bail bid
News WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News