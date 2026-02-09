Recipe of the day: Chicken, corn and fried egg bowl for under R100

Enjoy a delicious, budget-friendly meal with our recipe of the day for under R100.
Packed with protein, vibrant flavours, and hearty ingredients, this quick and easy dish is perfect for busy weeknights, proving that a wholesome, satisfying dinner doesn’t have to break the bank.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100
Ingredients
- 250 ml (1 cup) rice
- Olive oil, for frying
- 2 chicken breasts, sliced
- Salt and pepper
- 4 eggs
- 2 cooked corn cobs, kernels cut off
- 2 spring onions, thinly sliced
- Honey mustard dressing, to serve
Method:
- Cook the rice according to the packet instructions.
- Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes, turning, until golden and cooked. Season with salt and pepper. Keep aside.
- Heat another splash of oil in the same frying pan over medium heat, crack in the eggs, and fry for about 3 minutes, or until the egg whites are set and the yolks are still runny. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide the rice between 4 bowls. Top with chicken, corn, eggs and spring onions. Serve with the dressing.
Variation: For a spicy alternative, use Cajun spice as seasoning instead of salt and pepper.
