Whether enjoyed as a main or a side, samp and beans bake brings warmth and tradition to your table.
Discover comfort in every bite with our recipe of the day: Samp and beans bake. This hearty South African classic transforms simple pantry staples into a wholesome, filling dish.
Slow-baked with a savoury blend of spices and vegetables, it’s perfect for family meals or gatherings.
Nourishing, budget-friendly, and easy to prepare, this bake delivers old-fashioned flavor and modern convenience.
Prep: 10 mins
Cook: 30 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
½ Onion, diced
250g pack Bacon Bits
2 tins KOO Samp & Beans
1 tin KOO Baked Beans
Salt and pepper to taste
100g Cheese, grated
Method
Fry the onions until soft, then add the bacon bits. Fry until golden.
Add the KOO Samp and Beans and the KOO Baked Beans and heat through
Season to taste.
Spoon into a baking dish.
Top with grated cheese and dried herbs and bake at 180C for 20 minutes.
Serve with green salad.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za
