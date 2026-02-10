Recipes

Recipe of the day: Samp and beans bake

10 February 2026

Whether enjoyed as a main or a side, samp and beans bake brings warmth and tradition to your table.

Discover comfort in every bite with our recipe of the day: Samp and beans bake. This hearty South African classic transforms simple pantry staples into a wholesome, filling dish.

Slow-baked with a savoury blend of spices and vegetables, it’s perfect for family meals or gatherings.

Nourishing, budget-friendly, and easy to prepare, this bake delivers old-fashioned flavor and modern convenience.

Prep: 10 mins
Cook: 30 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

½ Onion, diced

250g pack Bacon Bits

2 tins KOO Samp & Beans

1 tin KOO Baked Beans

5ml Mixed Dried Herbs

Salt and pepper to taste

100g Cheese, grated

Method

Fry the onions until soft, then add the bacon bits. Fry until golden.
Add the KOO Samp and Beans and the KOO Baked Beans and heat through
Season to taste.
Spoon into a baking dish.
Top with grated cheese and dried herbs and bake at 180C for 20 minutes.
Serve with green salad.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

