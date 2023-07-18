Recipe of the day: Chicken lettuce wraps

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Delight in the flavours of this chicken lettuce wrap recipe.

These vibrant wraps feature tender chicken cooked with aromatic spices and savoury sauces, paired with a colourful medley of crunchy veggies.

Wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves, this light and refreshing dish offers a satisfying balance of textures.

Quick, easy, and bursting with flavour, these wraps are a perfect choice for a healthy and delicious meal.

What is nice about this meal is you have the freedom to personalise the recipe by incorporating your preferred toppings or dipping sauces.

How to make chicken lettuce wraps

Homemade chicken lettuce wraps. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the sauce : The flavourful sauce pulls all the filling ingredients together. It consists of soy sauce, hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, ginger powder, garlic powder, and onion powder.

: The flavourful sauce pulls all the filling ingredients together. It consists of soy sauce, hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, ginger powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. Sesame oil : You can substitute with avocado oil or olive oil to cook the chicken and mushrooms in, we love the nutty flavour of sesame oil.

: You can substitute with avocado oil or olive oil to cook the chicken and mushrooms in, we love the nutty flavour of sesame oil. Chicken breasts : Lean and light, chunks of chicken breast make a good alternative to ground chicken, which is commonly used in chicken lettuce wraps.

: Lean and light, chunks of chicken breast make a good alternative to ground chicken, which is commonly used in chicken lettuce wraps. Mushrooms : Diced button mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms add meatiness and volume but not extra calories.

: Diced button mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms add meatiness and volume but not extra calories. Green onions : For a pop of colour, freshness and a bit of onion flavour.

: For a pop of colour, freshness and a bit of onion flavour. Romaine lettuce : The chef recommends large leaves of lettuce for wrapping. You can use romaine, but other good choices are Bibb, butter lettuce, or iceberg lettuce. Be sure to clean and dry it before wrapping your chicken.

: The chef recommends large leaves of lettuce for wrapping. You can use romaine, but other good choices are Bibb, butter lettuce, or iceberg lettuce. Be sure to clean and dry it before wrapping your chicken. Sesame seeds: For garnish.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Thai pineapple fried rice

Method

Make the sauce: Place the sauce ingredients into a small jar and shake vigorously to combine. Cook the chicken: Heat the sesame oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken until golden and cooked through, around 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook the mushrooms & add the sauce: Add the mushrooms and continue to cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Add in the sauce, and stir to combine, allowing it to bubble for a couple of minutes until thickened. Remove the pan from heat and allow it to cool for a bit, then sprinkle with green onions. Assemble the wraps: Lay the prepared lettuce leaves on a platter or wooden board and spoon in the chicken and mushroom mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Expert tips

Soy sauce swap: If you have a soy allergy or want to make these gluten free, feel free to use tamari sauce or coconut aminos instead of soy sauce.

Add more vegetables: Feel free to bulk up the filling with more veggies, like finely diced bell pepper, carrot, chopped baby corn and/or beansprouts.

Cutting the lettuce: To cut lettuce for wraps, slice the bottom part of the head of lettuce off. Then, gently peel away each leaf of lettuce leaf.

Optional serving idea: Not in the mood for wraps? Feel free to serve the filling over noodles or rice. This can work best for smaller children because it’s much easier for them to eat with a spoon or fork rather than the filling wrapped in a piece of lettuce.

*This recipe was sourced from healthyfitnessmeals.com.

NOW READ: What’s for lunch?: Boneless rib roast