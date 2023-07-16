What’s for lunch?: Boneless rib roast

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Get ready to treat yourself to a delicious meal with the easy-to-follow boneless rib roast recipe.

Imagine sinking your teeth into juicy, tender meat that’s packed with flavour. Whether you are hosting guests or simply indulging in a special lunch, this recipe will make you the star of the kitchen.

So, grab your apron and dive into the world of boneless rib roast for a memorable and mouthwatering experience.

How to make a boneless rib roast:

Ingredients

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons mixed or tri-color peppercorns, coarsely cracked

Kosher salt

One 7- to 8-pound boneless prime rib roast

Sauce:

2 cups sour cream

2/3 cup prepared horseradish, drained

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch fresh chives, coarsely chopped (about 3/4 cup)

Method

For the prime rib: Preheat the oven to 260°C. Put the butter, horseradish, peppercorns and 2 tablespoons salt in a medium bowl and stir until evenly combined. Slather the seasoned butter evenly over the top and sides of the roast (leave the bottom bare) and put on a rack set in a large roasting pan.

Roast for 35 to 40 minutes (5 minutes per pound), then turn the oven off and let the roast sit inside the oven for 1 1/2 hours (do not open the oven door during this time). It should be dark golden brown on the outside and medium rare on the inside. For the sauce: Whisk the sour cream, horseradish, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper together in a medium bowl until well combined. Stir in the chives, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Cut the roast into 1-inch-thick slices and serve with the sauce.

Note from Chef

To help plan your meal, decide what time you want to serve the meal and count back about 2 hours -that’s when the roast should go into the oven.

*This recipe was sourced from foodnetwork.com.

