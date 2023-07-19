Recipe of the day: Five delicious hot dog recipes

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

To celebrate International Hot Dog Day on 19 July, chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio shared their favourite hotdog recipes.

But before we dive into these delectable creations, let’s explore the origins of this beloved snack.

As for the name “hot dog,” there are several stories around how it was named, the most common being that it was named by Yale University students in the 1890s referring to the wagons selling hot sausages in buns outside their dorms as “dog wagons” and the food as “hot dogs”.

Now, let’s savour the fantastic hot dog recipes shared by the talented chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Sticky hot dogs

Homemade hot dogs. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

6 sausages

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 tbsp maple syrup

6 hot dog rolls

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Large pinch brown sugar

2 tsp wine or cider vinegar

Method

Heat oven to 200°C. Place the sausages in a non-stick baking tray and roast for 20 mins. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onions and mustard seeds together for 10-15 mins until soft and golden.

Remove the sausages and brush with maple syrup. Place the rolls onto the same baking tray and return to the oven until the sausages are dark, shiny and cooked through (5 minutes). Stir the mustard, sugar and vinegar into the onions until the sugar has melted.

Cut the rolls open across the top, add a layer of rocket leaves, followed by a sausage and then spoon over the mustardy onions before devouring.

Hot Hot dogs (Makes 6)

Homemade Hot Hot dogs. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

6 chorizo sausages

1 tbsp olive oil

6 shallots, peeled and sliced lengthways

3 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp honey

6 hot dog rolls

3 tomatoes, finely chopped

50g feta, crumbled

For the chimichurri

1 shallot, peeled and finely chopped

1 medium red chilli, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

small bunch of parsley, finely chopped

small bunch of coriander, finely chopped

50ml extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tbsp

Method

For the chimichurri, combine the ingredients in a bowl with ½ tsp salt and set aside.Place the sausages in an oven tray and grill under medium-high heat for 12-15 minutes. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the shallots for 10-15 mins until soft and starting to brown. Stir in the vinegar and honey and cook for a few minutes until sticky. Warm the hot dog rolls under the grill and cut the cooked sausages in half lengthways. Place a sausage in each roll then top with a big spoonful of the chimichurri, chopped tomato, feta and sticky shallots. If you like you dogs really, really hot you can add a few more slices of red chili.

Hoisin Hot dogs (Makes 6)

Hoisin Hot dogs. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tbsp mayonnaise

6 sausages

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

6 hot dog rolls

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, sliced

Method

Mix the sriracha with the mayonnaise. Brush the sausages with the hoisin sauce and cook under a medium-high grill until cooked (12-15 minutes). Cut the rolls open across the top and fill each with a sausage and spoon over some extra hoisin sauce. Top with the cucumber, sriracha mayonnaise mix and spring onions.

Brazilian Inspired Hot Dog (Makes 2)

Brazilian Inspired Hot dog. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 hot dog rolls

2 hot dog sausages

100g beef mince

30g tinned sweetcorn

5ml tomato paste

1ml fresh thyme, finely chopped

20g onion, finely chopped

20g tomato, chopped

20g red pepper, finely chopped

1 egg yolk

3ml mustard

50ml vegetable oil

10g coriander, finely chopped

10ml lemon juice

40g potatoes, finely julienned

Salt & pepper to taste

Oil for frying

Method

In a bowl, season the mince with salt and pepper and use your hands to combine well. Let it rest for 5 minutes. In a hot pan, add the oil and fry the mince until it is cooked through, stirring all the time to break all chunky bits that might form while cooking.

The intention is to brown the meat a little for more flavour. Add the corn and thyme, stirring constantly. Add the tomato paste and mix until well incorporated. Taste and add salt if needed. Remove from heat and set aside. In a bowl, whisk egg yolk and mustard. Slowly pour in the veg oil while whisking. Once emulsified, add a splash of lemon juice together with salt, pepper, and a third of the chopped coriander. Whisk together and set aside. In a small bowl, combine chopped onion, tomato, red pepper and the rest of the coriander. Season with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside. In a pan, add enough oil for deep frying. Get the oil to a temperature of 150ºC and deep fry the potatoes until a pale golden colour. Place them on paper towel and sprinkle with salt. Set aside. In a frying pan, sauté the hot dog sausages until brown. Slice rolls lengthwise without separating the two halves. Spread a thin layer of the homemade mayo on both sides, place sautéed sausage, mince and the salsa. Squeeze a bit more mayo on top and garnish with the potato chips and chopped coriander. Serve with homemade mayo on the side for dipping.

Hot dogs with Mexican corn salad, parmesan and potato sticks (Makes 6)

Hot dogs with Mexican corn salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

6 hot dog sausages

6 hot dog rolls

1 can of whole kernel corn

2 tbs olive oil

½ red capsicum, finely chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

½ avocado, chopped

½ cup feta, diced

6 spring onions, chopped

1 jalapeño, diced

Juice of 1 lime

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp salt

2 tbs sour cream

2 tbs mayonnaise

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan. Drain and rinse the corn. Add the corn to the pan and wait for the kernels to pop, around 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool down. Meanwhile, in a bowl, add the red capsicum, red onion, avocado, feta, spring onion and jalapeño and the corn and the lime juice. Mix together. In a separate bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream and spices. Toss this dressing over the salad and mix well until all the ingredients are lightly coated with dressing. Heat the hot dog sausages in a pot of boiling water or in the microwave. Slice each roll lengthways across the top and insert the sausage. Top with the salad, a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and garnish with potato sticks.

*These recipes are courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

