Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

5 minute read

15 Feb 2024

11:01 am

Recipe of the day: Chicken pumpkin salad

As the heatwave continues in Gauteng this week, light salads are a great go-to for dinners and lunches.

Chicken pumpkin salad

Picture: iStock

As Gauteng residents try to stay cool amid another week of sweltering heat, they’re looking for light meals that require minimal effort. If you’re a little over your usual Greek and bean salad sides, why not give this chicken pumpkin salad a try. Not only is it healthy, it’ll only take you 30 minutes to make

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Sweet chilli peach chicken with couscous and beetroot salad

Chicken pumpkin salad

Ingredients

For the Roasted Pumpkin

  • 600g Butternut Pumpkin, cut into 1.5 cm pieces
  • 1 tbs Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Chicken

  • 600g Chicken breast, cut in thin strips
  • Olive oil for frying

Balsamic Dressing

  • 80ml Balsamic vinegar
  • 40ml Honey
  • 100ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Salad

  • 1 can Chickpeas, drained
  • 1 punnet Cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 140g Baby spinach leaves
  • 200g Snow peas, trim and remove strings

 Optional variations

  • 100g Feta cheese, crumbled.
  • 40g Pine nuts

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C.

Roast the pumpkin

  1. Toss the pumpkin with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place the pumpkin in a single layer on the tray.
  3. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden and tender. Avoid overcooking the pumpkin, it should be just tender, not mushy.

Chicken

Meanwhile, heat some oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Season the chicken and cook for 4-6 minutes or until cooked through, depending on how thin it was sliced.

For the Dressing

  1. In a screw-top jar, combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and honey. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Shake the jar until well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning. The dressing will initially have a tangy strong flavour, but will mellow out once combined with all the ingredients.

Assemble the salad

  1. Combine chickpeas, tomatoes, spinach, pumpkin, snow peas, and chicken in a serving platter.
  2. Add as much dressing as you like and toss well.
  3. Serve with remaining dressing and add toppings below if you like.

Optional toppings

  1. Add half the feta just before tossing the salad in the assembly step.
  2. Then top the salad with the remaining feta just before serving.
  3. Toast the pine nuts lightly in a dry frying pan, just until golden brown. Take care not to burn, and remove as soon as they start to brown. Top the salad just before serving.
Print

Chicken pumpkin salad

Makes this tasty chicken pumpkin salad in 30 minutes – perfect for lunch or dinner.

  • Author: Ella @myconvenientkitchen
  • Prep Time: 10 min
  • Cook Time: 20 min
  • Total Time: 30 min
  • Category: Salad
  • Method: Roasting
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale

For the Roasted Pumpkin:

  • 600g Butternut Pumpkin, cut into 1.5 cm pieces
  • 1 tbs Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Chicken:

  • 600g Chicken breast, cut in thin strips
  • Olive oil for frying

Balsamic Dressing:

  • 80ml Balsamic vinegar
  • 40ml Honey
  • 100ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Salad:

  • 1 can Chickpeas, drained
  • 1 punnet Cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 140g Baby spinach leaves
  • 200g Snow peas, trim and remove strings

 Optional variations:

  • 100g Feta cheese, crumbled.
  • 40g Pine nuts

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 220°C.

Roast the pumpkin

  1. Toss the pumpkin with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place the pumpkin in a single layer on the tray.
  3. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden and tender. Avoid overcooking the pumpkin, it should be just tender, not mushy.

Chicken

 

Meanwhile, heat some oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Season the chicken and cook for 4-6 minutes or until cooked through, depending on how thin it was sliced.

For the Dressing

  1. In a screw-top jar, combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and honey. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Shake the jar until well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning. The dressing will initially have a tangy strong flavour, but will mellow out once combined with all the ingredients.

Assemble the salad

  1. Combine chickpeas, tomatoes, spinach, pumpkin, snow peas, and chicken in a serving platter.
  2. Add as much dressing as you like and toss well.
  3. Serve with remaining dressing and add toppings below if you like.

Optional toppings

  1. Add half the feta just before tossing the salad in the assembly step.
  2. Then top the salad with the remaining feta just before serving.
  3. Toast the pine nuts lightly in a dry frying pan, just until golden brown. Take care not to burn, and remove as soon as they start to brown. Top the salad just before serving.

Keywords: chicken recipe

*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-published with permission.

Read more on these topics

chicken recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP
Personal Finance Budget 2024 party pooper: booze and cigarettes could cost you more
Mgosi Chiefs aiming for continental football next season
Local News WATCH: KZN metro police officer run over by taxi

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe