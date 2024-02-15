Recipe of the day: Chicken pumpkin salad

As the heatwave continues in Gauteng this week, light salads are a great go-to for dinners and lunches.

As Gauteng residents try to stay cool amid another week of sweltering heat, they’re looking for light meals that require minimal effort. If you’re a little over your usual Greek and bean salad sides, why not give this chicken pumpkin salad a try. Not only is it healthy, it’ll only take you 30 minutes to make

Chicken pumpkin salad

Ingredients

For the Roasted Pumpkin

600g Butternut Pumpkin, cut into 1.5 cm pieces

1 tbs Olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Chicken

600g Chicken breast, cut in thin strips

Olive oil for frying

Balsamic Dressing

80ml Balsamic vinegar

40ml Honey

100ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Salad

1 can Chickpeas, drained

1 punnet Cherry tomatoes, halved

140g Baby spinach leaves

200g Snow peas, trim and remove strings

Optional variations

100g Feta cheese, crumbled.

40g Pine nuts

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C.

Roast the pumpkin

Toss the pumpkin with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place the pumpkin in a single layer on the tray. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden and tender. Avoid overcooking the pumpkin, it should be just tender, not mushy.

Chicken

Meanwhile, heat some oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Season the chicken and cook for 4-6 minutes or until cooked through, depending on how thin it was sliced.

For the Dressing

In a screw-top jar, combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Shake the jar until well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning. The dressing will initially have a tangy strong flavour, but will mellow out once combined with all the ingredients.

Assemble the salad

Combine chickpeas, tomatoes, spinach, pumpkin, snow peas, and chicken in a serving platter. Add as much dressing as you like and toss well. Serve with remaining dressing and add toppings below if you like.

Optional toppings

Add half the feta just before tossing the salad in the assembly step. Then top the salad with the remaining feta just before serving. Toast the pine nuts lightly in a dry frying pan, just until golden brown. Take care not to burn, and remove as soon as they start to brown. Top the salad just before serving.

*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-published with permission.