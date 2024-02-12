Recipe of the day: Sweet chilli peach chicken with couscous and beetroot salad

These fresh, flavourful dishes are the perfect meal for a warm summer’s evening.

With the heatwave continuing in Gauteng this week, you’ll be looking for light, easy summer meals to prepare for dinner. This sweet chilli peach chicken recipe is ideal to braai over the coals and the couscous and beetroot salad will round off the meal perfectly.

Sweet chilli peach chicken

Ingredients

1½ cups Rhodes Quality Peach 100% Fruit Juice

1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality Peach Slices, drained

¼ cup) soy sauce

⅓ cup sweet chilli sauce

30 ml olive oil

salt and freshly cracked black pepper

4 x chicken breasts

Method

Mix the fruit juice, soy sauce, sweet chilli sauce and olive oil together. Season to taste. Slice slits into the top of each chicken breast and place into a bowl or sealable bag. Reserve 1 cup of the marinade and add the remaining marinade to the chicken, making sure that all the chicken is evenly lying in the marinade. Refrigerate overnight. Take the chicken out of the marinade and return to room temperature. Make a foil pocket and place the peach slices into the pocket. Pour over a little of the reserved marinade and seal. Braai the chicken over medium coals for 10 – 15 minutes or until cooked through, brush with the reserved marinade while cooking. Place the foil pocket alongside the chicken on the grid while cooking and heat through. To serve, slice the chicken breasts and turn the hot peach slices out over the chicken.

Couscous and beetroot salad

Ingredients

200 ml water

2.5 ml salt

1 cup instant couscous

1 – 2 Tbsp butter

1 carrot, finely sliced

2 cups baby spinach

1 avocado, cubed

38 g Bottle Rhodes Quality Diced Beetroot

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Place the water, butter and salt into a medium saucepan and bring to a rapid boil. Remove the water from the heat and stir in the couscous. Cover the saucepan with a lid and leave to stand for 10 minutes or until the couscous has absorbed all the water. Fluff the couscous with a fork to break the couscous apart. Leave to cool. In a large salad bowl toss together the couscous, carrot, spinach and the avocado. Season the salad to taste. Add the beetroot and lightly toss again. Whisk all the dressing ingredients together until well blended. Season the dressing to taste with the salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour a little dressing over the salad and serve the remainder on the side.

*The above recipes are courtesy from www.rhodesquality.com

