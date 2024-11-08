Recipe of the day: Smash burger
Here is a quick and tasty smash burger recipe!
Smash burger. Picture: Supplied
In just 12 minutes, you can enjoy a juicy, perfectly seasoned patty with caramelised onions, crisp gherkins, and a tangy kick of mustard.
This classic burger hits the spot when you’re craving something simple yet delicious. You can serve it with a side of fresh salad or chips.
Smash burger
Ingredients
- ¼ of a small onion
- Olive oil
- 125g higher-welfare beef mince
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 burger bun
- tomato ketchup
- 2 gherkins
- to serve: American mustard
- 1 tomato
- 1 handful mixed salad leaves
Method
- Peel the onion, very ﬁnely slice into rounds, then break into rings and cook in a large non-stick frying pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil for a few minutes, stirring regularly, then push to one side of the pan.
- Squash the minced meat into a rough pattie about ½cm thick and a bit bigger than your bun and place in the pan.
- Season with black pepper and the Cajun seasoning, then move the onion rings on top and use a ﬁsh slice to really smash the onions into the meat.
- Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until gnarly and cooked through, toasting the halved bun alongside for a minute.
- Spread the bun base with ketchup, sit the burger on top, slice and layer over 1 gherkin, squeeze over mustard to your liking, and pop the lid on.
- Slice the tomato and remaining gherkin to serve on the side with the salad leaves, or stuff it all into your bun, the choice is yours.
*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.
Nutrition
- Sugar: 12.6g
- Fat: 33.3g
- Carbohydrates: 37.3g
- Protein: 32.6g
