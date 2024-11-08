Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

8 Nov 2024

Recipe of the day: Smash burger

Here is a quick and tasty smash burger recipe!

Smash burger. Picture: Supplied

In just 12 minutes, you can enjoy a juicy, perfectly seasoned patty with caramelised onions, crisp gherkins, and a tangy kick of mustard.

This classic burger hits the spot when you’re craving something simple yet delicious. You can serve it with a side of fresh salad or chips.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Smash burger

Recipe

  • Author: Jamie Oliver

Ingredients

    • ¼ of a small onion

    • Olive oil

    • 125g higher-welfare beef mince

    • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

    • 1 burger bun

    • tomato ketchup

    • 2 gherkins

    • to serve: American mustard

    • 1 tomato

    • 1 handful mixed salad leaves

Instructions

  1. Peel the onion, very ﬁnely slice into rounds, then break into rings and cook in a large non-stick frying pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil for a few minutes, stirring regularly, then push to one side of the pan.

  2. Squash the minced meat into a rough pattie about ½cm thick and a bit bigger than your bun and place in the pan.

  3. Season with black pepper and the Cajun seasoning, then move the onion rings on top and use a ﬁsh slice to really smash the onions into the meat.

  4. Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until gnarly and cooked through, toasting the halved bun alongside for a minute.

  5. Spread the bun base with ketchup, sit the burger on top, slice and layer over 1 gherkin, squeeze over mustard to your liking, and pop the lid on.

  6. Slice the tomato and remaining gherkin to serve on the side with the salad leaves, or stuff it all into your bun, the choice is yours.

Nutrition

  • Sugar: 12.6g
  • Fat: 33.3g
  • Carbohydrates: 37.3g
  • Protein: 32.6g

