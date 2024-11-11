Recipe of the day: Cheesy cottage pie
This cottage pie recipe is the perfect comfort food for any day of the week.
Cheesy cottage pie. Picture: Supplied
With a rich beef filling, tender veggies, and a layer of creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes, this classic cottage pie is packed with flavour and is simple to make.
Pop it in the oven for a bubbly, golden finish, and you’ve got yourself a warm, hearty, and delicious meal.
Cheesy cottage pie
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp 15ml olive oil
- 1 onion finely chopped
- 1 carrot peeled and diced
- 500 g lean beef mince
- 2 Tbsp 15ml tomato paste
- 500 ml 2 cups beef or lamb stock
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ½ cup 125ml frozen peas
- For the cheesy mash:
- 6 large potatoes peeled and cubed
- 1 Tbsp 15ml butter
- ¼ cup 60ml milk
- ½ cup 125ml grated mature cheddar cheese + ¼ cup (60ml) for the topping
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add the onion and carrot and brown for 3-4 minutes.
- Add the mince and fry for a further 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, followed by the stock and rosemary.
- Bring up to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, then reduce to a simmer.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste and simmer for a further 15-20 minutes until reduced.
- Add the peas and remove the pan from the heat.
- For the mash; while the potatoes are still warm, add the butter and milk and mash well.
- Add the grated cheese and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Spoon the meat sauce into a large oven-proof dish and top with the cheesy mashed potato – smooth over with the back of a spoon.
- Top with the remaining grated cheddar cheese and pop into a preheated 200°C oven for 8-10 minutes, until bubbling and golden.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
