Recipe of the day: Cheesy cottage pie

This cottage pie recipe is the perfect comfort food for any day of the week.

With a rich beef filling, tender veggies, and a layer of creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes, this classic cottage pie is packed with flavour and is simple to make.

Pop it in the oven for a bubbly, golden finish, and you’ve got yourself a warm, hearty, and delicious meal.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Smash burger

Cheesy cottage pie

Ingredients

1 Tbsp 15ml olive oil

1 onion finely chopped

1 carrot peeled and diced

500 g lean beef mince

2 Tbsp 15ml tomato paste

500 ml 2 cups beef or lamb stock

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup 125ml frozen peas

For the cheesy mash:

6 large potatoes peeled and cubed

1 Tbsp 15ml butter

¼ cup 60ml milk

½ cup 125ml grated mature cheddar cheese + ¼ cup (60ml) for the topping

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add the onion and carrot and brown for 3-4 minutes. Add the mince and fry for a further 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, followed by the stock and rosemary. Bring up to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, then reduce to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste and simmer for a further 15-20 minutes until reduced. Add the peas and remove the pan from the heat. For the mash; while the potatoes are still warm, add the butter and milk and mash well. Add the grated cheese and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spoon the meat sauce into a large oven-proof dish and top with the cheesy mashed potato – smooth over with the back of a spoon. Top with the remaining grated cheddar cheese and pop into a preheated 200°C oven for 8-10 minutes, until bubbling and golden.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Cheesy cottage pie Read more Recipe of the day: Smash burger Author: Rediscover Dairy Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 Tbsp 15ml olive oil

1 onion finely chopped

1 carrot peeled and diced

500 g lean beef mince

2 Tbsp 15ml tomato paste

500 ml 2 cups beef or lamb stock

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup 125ml frozen peas

For the cheesy mash:

6 large potatoes peeled and cubed

1 Tbsp 15ml butter

¼ cup 60ml milk

½ cup 125ml grated mature cheddar cheese + ¼ cup (60ml) for the topping

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add the onion and carrot and brown for 3-4 minutes. Add the mince and fry for a further 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, followed by the stock and rosemary. Bring up to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, then reduce to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste and simmer for a further 15-20 minutes until reduced. Add the peas and remove the pan from the heat. For the mash; while the potatoes are still warm, add the butter and milk and mash well. Add the grated cheese and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spoon the meat sauce into a large oven-proof dish and top with the cheesy mashed potato – smooth over with the back of a spoon. Top with the remaining grated cheddar cheese and pop into a preheated 200°C oven for 8-10 minutes, until bubbling and golden.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Smoked chicken quarters