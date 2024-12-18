Recipe of the day: Christmas mint and apricot stuffed leg of lamb
Here is another easy to make Christmas meal idea, a hearty mint and apricot-stuffed leg of lamb.
Mint and apricot stuffed leg of lamb. Picture: Supplied
Make your Christmas meal extra special with this delicious leg of lamb recipe.
You can serve it with roasted veggies and a tasty sauce made from the pan juices.
Christmas mint and apricot stuffed leg of lamb
Ingredients
- 2kg leg of lamb, de-boned
- 100g carrots, chopped
- 100g leeks, chopped
- 100g celery, chopped
- ½ bulb of garlic, crushed
- 50g rosemary
- 500ml chicken stock
- For the stuffing
- 200g dried apricots, finely chopped
- 50g mint, finely chopped
- 150-200g breadcrumbs (150g is softer and more spoonable, while 200g means a more solid stuffing and easier to carve)
- 1 egg
Method
- Lay the lamb, skin-side down. Cut several pieces of string long enough to tie around the lamb, then slide them under the joint so they are spaced out.
- Mix the stuffing ingredients together, and season well.
- Spread the stuffing out along the middle of the lamb, then fold the meat over to form a roll.
- Tie the string so the roll stays together. Heat the oven to 170°C. Season the lamb evenly all over.
- Heat a little oil in a large frying pan, then brown the lamb.
- Tip the veg, garlic, and rosemary into a roasting tin and put the lamb on top, seam-side down.
- Cook until tender (around 1 hr for a 2kg leg).
- Lift the lamb out of the tin and, keeping it warm, rest for 20 minutes.
- Put the roasting tin on the stove over medium heat, add the stock, scrape up any bits, and simmer until reduced by half.
- Pour through a fine sieve and serve with the lamb.
*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum StudioPrint
