13 Dec 2024

Beat the heatwave with these refreshing Mint Mojito and Piña Colada recipes

Cool off with these easy-to-make drinks.

Pina Colada Mint Mojito

Mint Mojito and Piña Colada. Picture: iStock

There’s no better way to cool off and refresh than with a tropical cocktail.

Let the crisp, minty fizz of a Mojito or the sweet, pineapple-coconut bliss of a Piña Colada bring you the cooling relief you need.

Mint Mojito

Ingredients

  • Handful fresh mint leaves
  • ¼ cup white rum
  • 2 Tbsp lime cordial
  • ¼ cup golden syrup
  • 1 cup soda water
  • 1 cup crushed ice
  • Sprig of mint, to decorate

Method

  1. Gently muddle the mint leaves in a highball glass.
  2. Add the white rum, lime cordial, golden syrup and soda water, and mix well.
  3. Add crushed ice, and stir briefly.
  4. Decorate with a sprig of mint.
Piña colada

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped fresh pineapple, plus an extra slice to decorate
  • 100ml pineapple juice
  • 2 Tbsp white rum
  • 2 Tbsp castor sugar
  • 2 Tbsp coconut milk
  • Handful of ice cubes

Method

  1. Add all the ingredients to the jug of a blender and blend until well combined and
    smooth.
  2. Garnish with a slice of pineapple.

*These recipes were sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

