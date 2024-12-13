Beat the heatwave with these refreshing Mint Mojito and Piña Colada recipes
Cool off with these easy-to-make drinks.
Mint Mojito and Piña Colada. Picture: iStock
There’s no better way to cool off and refresh than with a tropical cocktail.
Let the crisp, minty fizz of a Mojito or the sweet, pineapple-coconut bliss of a Piña Colada bring you the cooling relief you need.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Boneless pork chops
Mint Mojito
Ingredients
- Handful fresh mint leaves
- ¼ cup white rum
- 2 Tbsp lime cordial
- ¼ cup golden syrup
- 1 cup soda water
- 1 cup crushed ice
- Sprig of mint, to decorate
Method
- Gently muddle the mint leaves in a highball glass.
- Add the white rum, lime cordial, golden syrup and soda water, and mix well.
- Add crushed ice, and stir briefly.
- Decorate with a sprig of mint.
Mint Mojito
- Prep Time: 2 minutes
- Cook Time: 3 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
- Category: Drink
- Method: cold
- Cuisine: French
Ingredients
-
- Handful fresh mint leaves
-
- ¼ cup white rum
-
- 2 Tbsp lime cordial
-
- ¼ cup golden syrup
-
- 1 cup soda water
-
- 1 cup crushed ice
-
- Sprig of mint, to decorate
Instructions
- Gently muddle the mint leaves in a highball glass.
- Add the white rum, lime cordial, golden syrup and soda water, and mix well.
- Add crushed ice, and stir briefly.
- Decorate with a sprig of mint.
Piña colada
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped fresh pineapple, plus an extra slice to decorate
- 100ml pineapple juice
- 2 Tbsp white rum
- 2 Tbsp castor sugar
- 2 Tbsp coconut milk
- Handful of ice cubes
Method
- Add all the ingredients to the jug of a blender and blend until well combined and
smooth.
- Garnish with a slice of pineapple.
*These recipes were sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.Print
Pina Colada
Ingredients
-
- 1 cup chopped fresh
-
- pineapple, plus an extra
-
- slice to decorate
-
- 100ml pineapple juice
-
- 2 Tbsp white rum
-
- 2 Tbsp castor sugar
-
- 2 Tbsp coconut milk
-
- Handful of ice cubes
Instructions
- Add all the ingredients to the jug of a blender and blend until well combined and
smooth.
- Garnish with a slice of pineapple.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.