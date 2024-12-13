Beat the heatwave with these refreshing Mint Mojito and Piña Colada recipes

Cool off with these easy-to-make drinks.

There’s no better way to cool off and refresh than with a tropical cocktail.

Let the crisp, minty fizz of a Mojito or the sweet, pineapple-coconut bliss of a Piña Colada bring you the cooling relief you need.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Boneless pork chops

Mint Mojito

Ingredients

Handful fresh mint leaves

¼ cup white rum

2 Tbsp lime cordial

¼ cup golden syrup

1 cup soda water

1 cup crushed ice

Sprig of mint, to decorate

Method

Gently muddle the mint leaves in a highball glass. Add the white rum, lime cordial, golden syrup and soda water, and mix well. Add crushed ice, and stir briefly. Decorate with a sprig of mint.

Mint Mojito Author: Zanele van Zyl

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Category: Drink

Method: cold

Cuisine: French Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Read more Recipe of the day: Boneless pork chops Handful fresh mint leaves

¼ cup white rum

2 Tbsp lime cordial

¼ cup golden syrup

1 cup soda water

1 cup crushed ice

Sprig of mint, to decorate

Instructions Gently muddle the mint leaves in a highball glass. Add the white rum, lime cordial, golden syrup and soda water, and mix well. Add crushed ice, and stir briefly. Decorate with a sprig of mint.

Piña colada

Ingredients

1 cup chopped fresh pineapple, plus an extra slice to decorate

100ml pineapple juice

2 Tbsp white rum

2 Tbsp castor sugar

2 Tbsp coconut milk

Handful of ice cubes

Method

Add all the ingredients to the jug of a blender and blend until well combined and

smooth. Garnish with a slice of pineapple.

*These recipes were sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Pina Colada Author: Zanele van Zyl Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 cup chopped fresh

pineapple, plus an extra

slice to decorate

100 ml pineapple juice

2 Tbsp white rum

2 Tbsp castor sugar

2 Tbsp coconut milk

Handful of ice cubes

Instructions Add all the ingredients to the jug of a blender and blend until well combined and

smooth. Garnish with a slice of pineapple.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Chocolate crinkle cookies