Upscale your Christmas lunch: A fresh take on traditional dishes

Why not add a little modern flair to Gogo’s cherished dishes this Christmas?

Christmas is a time for gathering around the table, sharing hearty meals, and creating memories with loved ones.

This year, you can keep traditions alive while adding a gourmet touch to your Christmas feast.

Wayne Blake, Cluster General Manager at ANEW Hotels and Resorts, shared his tips for making traditional favourites easier to prepare – and deliciously affordable.

From appetisers to dessert: Get the Christmas party started with these classic dishes

Appetisers

Chakalaka hummus

Put a spicy South African twist on traditional hummus by blending chakalaka with chickpeas. Serve with crunchy pita chips and fresh veggies for a colourful and flavourful start to the meal.

Pap cakes with spicy tomato chutney

For a crispy treat, pair fried pap cakes with a tangy tomato and chilli chutney. Use leftover pap from a previous braai or make a fresh batch.

Shape the pap into cups using a muffin tray and fill them with a quick chutney made from onions, tomatoes, pineapple, and spices. Bake until golden.

Mains

Grilled fish with citrus chilli caramel

Swap gammon for grilled fish, a light and cost-effective option for summer. Drizzle with a citrus chilli caramel sauce made with lime juice, sugar, and chilli flakes for a tangy, sweet main dish.

Cape bobotie ravioli

Give South Africa’s beloved bobotie an Italian twist by using it as ravioli filling, served with a creamy coconut curry sauce for a comforting and unexpected flavour combination.

Gammon with pineapple chilli salsa

For those who can’t miss out on gammon, pair it with a refreshing pineapple and chilli salsa. Grill pineapple rings until caramelised, then dice and mix with red onion, coriander, and fresh chilli. Drizzle with honey for a vibrant, tropical twist.

Hot honey

Hot honey is one of this year’s hottest trends, offering a delightful “sweet heat” to dishes.

By combining hot chilli flakes and freshly ground black pepper with honey, you can drizzle it over glazed gammon, baked Camembert, or roasted vegetables.

You can even use it as a dip for phyllo pastry parcels or chicken wings. It’s a versatile addition to your festive table.

Desserts

Pumpkin spice milk tart

Take the classic milk tart up a notch with a warm hint of pumpkin spice. Infuse the milk mixture with your homemade spice blend for a festive, aromatic dessert.

Tropical trifle

Swap traditional canned fruit for fresh mango and passion fruit in your trifle. Layer with crushed vanilla or coconut biscuits, melted white chocolate, and whipped cream. Add a touch of ginger or chilli flakes between layers for an exciting warmth, and top with toasted coconut flakes for crunch.

Fried lamington and koe’sister donuts with hot honey sauce

Reimagine koe’sisters as deep-fried lamington-style donuts. Drizzle with hot honey sauce and roll in coconut for a sweet, sticky indulgence that everyone will love.

Deep-fried lamington-style donuts. Picture: Supplied

