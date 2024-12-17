Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

17 Dec 2024

12:11 pm

Recipe of the day: Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette

An ultimate festive treat that's easy to make!

Christmas salads

Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette. Picture: Supplied

Add colour and flavour to your Christmas table with this pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette.

It’s a mix of fresh greens, sweet pomegranate seeds, tangy blue cheese, and crunchy walnuts, topped with a tasty cranberry dressing.

ALSO READ: Beat the heatwave with these refreshing Mint Mojito and Piña Colada recipes

Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette

Ingredients

  • 750g leafy salad green mix
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1 red onion, very thinly sliced
  • 1 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • ¾ cup crushed walnuts
  • For the Vinaigrette
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup fresh cranberries
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 20ml honey
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon minced garlic
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Method

  1. Toss the leafy greens, pomegranate seeds, onion, blue cheese and walnuts together in a medium-sized salad bowl.
  2. For the vinaigrette – combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth.
  3. Add the cranberry vinaigrette and toss just before serving.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum Studio

