Recipe of the day: Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette
An ultimate festive treat that's easy to make!
Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette. Picture: Supplied
Add colour and flavour to your Christmas table with this pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette.
It’s a mix of fresh greens, sweet pomegranate seeds, tangy blue cheese, and crunchy walnuts, topped with a tasty cranberry dressing.
Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette
Ingredients
- 750g leafy salad green mix
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 red onion, very thinly sliced
- 1 cup crumbled blue cheese
- ¾ cup crushed walnuts
- For the Vinaigrette
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup fresh cranberries
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 20ml honey
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Method
- Toss the leafy greens, pomegranate seeds, onion, blue cheese and walnuts together in a medium-sized salad bowl.
- For the vinaigrette – combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth.
- Add the cranberry vinaigrette and toss just before serving.
*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum StudioPrint
