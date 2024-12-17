Recipe of the day: Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette

An ultimate festive treat that's easy to make!

Add colour and flavour to your Christmas table with this pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette.

It’s a mix of fresh greens, sweet pomegranate seeds, tangy blue cheese, and crunchy walnuts, topped with a tasty cranberry dressing.

Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette

Ingredients

750g leafy salad green mix

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1 red onion, very thinly sliced

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

¾ cup crushed walnuts

For the Vinaigrette

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh cranberries

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

20ml honey

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Method

Toss the leafy greens, pomegranate seeds, onion, blue cheese and walnuts together in a medium-sized salad bowl. For the vinaigrette – combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth. Add the cranberry vinaigrette and toss just before serving.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum Studio

