Recipe of the day: Delicious sausage and potato lasagna

A yummy twist on the traditional mince and pasta lasagna favourite.

Looking for something different to cook this weekend? Give this sausage and potato lasagna a try. It might just become one of the new favourites on your menu. While this recipe does take some time to prepare, the final result is completely worth it.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Bobotie meatloaf

Sausage and potato lasagna

Ingredients

500g pork sausages (or any other sausage of your choice).

4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

Medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

280g frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

1 1⁄2 cups cottage cheese

1⁄2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 egg, beaten

1 medium onion, chopped

3 -4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

salt and pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

1 1⁄2 cups milk

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Method

In a large skillet, cook the sausage and mushrooms over medium heat until meat is browned; drain and set aside. Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 5 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain and set aside. In a bowl, combine the spinach, cottage cheese, Parmesan and egg; set aside. In a saucepan, sauté onion and garlic in butter until tender. Stir in flour, salt, pepper and the optional nutmeg until blended. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Layer half the potatoes in a greased casserole dish. Top with half of the spinach mixture, sausage mixture, white sauce and mozzarella cheese. Layer with remaining potatoes, spinach, sausage, and white sauce. Cover and bake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella. Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes more or until the cheese is melted. Let stand for 15 minutes before cutting.

Sausage and potato lasagna A yummy twist on the traditional mince and pasta lasagna favourite. Author: Charlotte L

Category: Dinner

Method: Baking

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 500g pork sausages (or any other sausage of your choice).

pork sausages (or any other sausage of your choice). 4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

sliced fresh mushrooms Medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

280g frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained 1 1⁄2 cups cottage cheese

1⁄2 cups cottage cheese 1⁄2 cup grated parmesan cheese

grated parmesan cheese 1 egg, beaten

egg, beaten 1 medium onion, chopped

medium onion, chopped 3 – 4 garlic cloves, minced

– garlic cloves, minced 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

all-purpose flour salt and pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

nutmeg (optional) 1 1⁄2 cups milk

1⁄2 cups milk 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided Instructions In a large skillet, cook the sausage and mushrooms over medium heat until meat is browned; drain and set aside. Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 5 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain and set aside. In a bowl, combine the spinach, cottage cheese, Parmesan and egg; set aside. In a saucepan, sauté onion and garlic in butter until tender. Stir in flour, salt, pepper and the optional nutmeg until blended. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Layer half the potatoes in a greased casserole dish. Top with half of the spinach mixture, sausage mixture, white sauce and mozzarella cheese. Layer with remaining potatoes, spinach, sausage, and white sauce. Cover and bake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella. Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes more or until the cheese is melted. Let stand for 15 minutes before cutting. Keywords: lasagna recipe

*This recipe was sourced from www.food.com and was created by Charlotte L.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Chef Athizaam Rassool’s butter chicken curry