Recipe of the day: Coconut Fish Curry and rice

The coconut plant is not only a wonderful ingredient used in many food and drink recipes but it is also high in nutrients.

Incorporate coconut into your menu today as you prepare a mouth-watering dinner with Coconut Fish Curry and rice recipe.

Coconut plant is one of nature’s most versatile products. It is also high in iron, magnesium, fiber, and protein and is prominent in gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan diets.

Coconut Fish Curry and rice recipe

Ingredients

• 250g white fish, cut into bite-sized pieces

• 1 lime, juiced

• 1 tsp ground turmeric

• 3 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 large onion, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp grated ginger

• 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 2 tsp ground cumin

• 2 tsp ground coriander

• 1 tsp chilli flakes

• 2 tbsp tomato purée

• 250g butternut, diced

• 200ml coconut milk

• 2 tbsp tamarind paste (optional)

• small bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

• cooked rice, to serve

Method

Place the fish pieces into a large bowl and add ½ tsp salt and ground black pepper, half the lime juice, and half the turmeric. Stir gently to combine. Set aside. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat and cook the onion until softened about 8-10 mins. Add the ginger, garlic, ½ tsp salt, spices, and remaining turmeric, and cook for 2 mins until fragrant. Stir in the tomato purée and cook for a further minute. Place the butternut squash into a heatproof bowl with a little water, cover, and microwave for 3 mins until tender. Tip into the pan with the onion and spices and stir to combine. Add the coconut milk, 180ml water, tamarind paste and simmer over a medium heat for 10-12 mins until thickened and fragrant. Add the marinated fish to the pan and cook for 4-6 mins until cooked through. Remove from the heat, stir in the remaining lime juice, scatter with the fresh coriander, and serve immediately over cooked rice.

*This recipe was shared by Capsicum Culinary Studio .

