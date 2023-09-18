Recipe of the day: 20-minute one-pot mac and cheese recipe

Looking for a quick dinner idea before load shedding hits? We have just the recipe for you…

At this point in time South Africans have planning their meals according to Eskom’s constantly changing load shedding schedule pretty much down to perfection, but sometimes plans don’t work out and you need to move to plan B.

So, if you need to put dinner on the table for your family in under an hour, breathe in, relax and get cooking with this quick and easy mac and cheese recipe.

If you feel like adding a bit of bacon, ham or chicken to this recipe – go wild.

Mac and cheese recipe

Ingredients

7 tablespoon butter

½ large onion finely diced

2 teaspoon garlic minced

6 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon mustard powder

4 cups milk

4 cups water

450g elbow macaroni

2 cups mozzarella cheese shredded

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese shredded

¾ teaspoon salt add or decrease depending on taste

½ teaspoon pepper

Method

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook the onion and garlic for 3-4 minutes, or until translucent. If not done already, shred the cheese while the onion and garlic cook. Combine the milk and water in a separate measuring cup. Add the flour and mustard powder to the pot and whisk for 30-60 seconds. Slowly add a little milk/water mixture at a time, whisking constantly, until a thick slurry forms. Then continue adding the milk and water slowly, whisking to incorporate it without leaving any lumps. Add the pasta and bring the pot to a simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the noodles are tender. Remove the pot from the heat, then stir in the cheese a few handfuls at a time. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed.

*This recipe was found on www.borrowedbites.com

