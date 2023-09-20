Recipe of the day: Pea and ham soup

No matter how the weather turns out tonight, make sure you are well-prepared by giving this Pea and Ham soup a try.

After experiencing last night’s chilly and slightly rainy weather, you are probably craving something that will provide comfort and warmth throughout the long night ahead.

Looking for a delicious way to stay cosy on these cold nights?

Why not treat yourself and your family to a homemade, steaming bowl of Pea and Ham soup?

This recipe is perfectly suited for those breezy nights and gentle evening rainfalls, ensuring you stay warm and toasty throughout the entire night.

So, put on your apron, gather those ingredients, and give it your all as you prepare this dish that always gets the job done without fail.

How to make a Pea and ham soup

Homemade Pea and ham soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

290g (1 1/3 cups) green split peas

2 tbsp Classic Olive Oil

2 carrots, peeled, chopped

2 sticks celery, trimmed, chopped

1 brown onion, halved, chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

700g ham or bacon hocks

1.5L (6 cups) cold water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bread, to serve

Method

Rinse split peas under cold running water until water runs clear. Drain. Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add carrot, celery, onion and garlic, and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until the onion softens. Add split peas, ham hocks and water. Bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for 2 – 2 1/2 hours or until ham hocks are tender and the meat is falling away from the bones. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly. Remove ham hocks from pan. Remove the meat from bones. Coarsely chop meat and set aside. Place one-quarter of the pea mixture in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Return to pan with ham. Repeat with remaining pea mixture. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Stir over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until hot. Ladle soup into bowls and serve immediately with crusty bread.

*This recipe was sourced from taste.com.au.

