Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Crispy falafel

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

11 Mar 2025

10:40 am

Easy-to-follow steps to make mouthwatering homemade falafel in no time!

Crispy falafel

Crispy falafel. Picture: Supplied

If you’re craving a delicious and healthy snack or meal, this crispy falafel recipe is the perfect choice!

Packed with fresh herbs, spices, and chickpeas, these golden-brown, crunchy bites can be served in a pita, on a salad, or as an appetiser with tahini sauce.

ALSO READ: Ramadan fasting meal ideas: Lebanese tabbouleh salad

Crispy falafel

Ingredients

  • 450g dry uncooked chickpeas
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • ¾ cup parsley
  • ½ cup cilantro
  • 1 large onion, roughly chopped
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 2 teaspoons coriander
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • Neutral oil for frying
  • Tahini sauce

Method

  1. Cover the chickpeas with water in a medium bowl. Set aside at room temperature to soak for at least 12 or up to 24 hours. They will end up doubling in size.
  2. Drain the chickpeas. Rinse and dry them as thoroughly as possible — I like to use a salad spinner for this.
  3. Place the chickpeas and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to fine, pebble-sized pieces.
  4. Add the parsley, cilantro, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, and black pepper.
  5. Blend until the mixture turns into a thick paste, scraping down the sides as needed.
  6. Remove the blade from the bowl, then cover the bowl of the food processor and refrigerate for 1 hour (this lets allows the batter to set).
  7. Remove the falafel batter from the fridge. Sprinkle the baking powder over the top, then gently fold it throughout.
  8. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and another baking sheet with a double layer of paper towels. Set aside.
  9. Using a medium spring-loaded cookie scoop (or your hands), scoop, firmly pack, and roll about 1 ½ tablespoons of batter into a round ball and add it to the parchment-lined baking sheet.
  10. Repeat with the remaining batter. Don’t worry if the balls feel a little loose at first — they will bind once they fry.
  11. Heat 1 inch of oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium heat. When a small piece of batter dropped into the oil begins to sizzle, carefully add 10 to 12 of the balls, being careful not to crowd the pan.
  12. Fry until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 3 ½ minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked falafel to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining uncooked falafel.
  13. Transfer the falafel to a serving platter alongside the tahini sauce for dipping. Serve warm.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

Print

Crispy falafel

Crispy falafel

  • Author: Yumna Jawad

Ingredients

Scale

    • 450 gram dry uncooked chickpeas

    • 1 tablespoon salt

    • ¾ cup parsley

    • ½ cup cilantro

    • 1 large onion roughly chopped

    • 1 clove garlic

    • 2 teaspoons cumin

    • 2 teaspoons coriander

    • 1 teaspoon black pepper

    • 1 teaspoon baking powder

    • Neutral oil for frying

    • Tahini sauce

Instructions

 

  1. Cover the chickpeas with water in a medium bowl. Set aside at room temperature to soak for at least 12 or up to 24 hours. They will end up doubling in size.

  2. Drain the chickpeas. Rinse and dry them as thoroughly as possible — I like to use a salad spinner for this.

  3. Place the chickpeas and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to fine, pebble-sized pieces.

  4. Add the parsley, cilantro, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, and black pepper.

  5. Blend until the mixture turns into a thick paste, scraping down the sides as needed.

  6. Remove the blade from the bowl, then cover the bowl of the food processor and refrigerate for 1 hour (this lets allows the batter to set).

  7. Remove the falafel batter from the fridge. Sprinkle the baking powder over the top, then gently fold it throughout.

  8. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and another baking sheet with a double layer of paper towels. Set aside.

  9. Using a medium spring-loaded cookie scoop (or your hands), scoop, firmly pack, and roll about 1 ½ tablespoons of batter into a round ball and add it to the parchment-lined baking sheet.

  10. Repeat with the remaining batter. Don’t worry if the balls feel a little loose at first — they will bind once they fry.

  11. Heat 1 inch of oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium heat. When a small piece of batter dropped into the oil begins to sizzle, carefully add 10 to 12 of the balls, being careful not to crowd the pan.

  12. Fry until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 3 ½ minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked falafel to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining uncooked falafel.

  13. Transfer the falafel to a serving platter alongside the tahini sauce for dipping. Serve warm.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Devil’s curry

Share this article

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Statutory rape in South Africa: How many offenders were found guilty in last 10 months?
South Africa Koeberg Unit 2 back online, but what caused the ‘unplanned’ trip?
News Motsoaledi explains why state-employed doctors skip work or often arrive late
Courts Testimony moves Joshlin Smith’s mom to tears, while cop raises muti mystery
News ‘He was full of praise for the nurses’: Most of Tom London’s accusations against Helen Joseph hospital dismissed

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp