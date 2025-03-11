Recipe of the day: Crispy falafel

Read more
Easy-to-follow steps to make mouthwatering homemade falafel in no time!
Crispy falafel. Picture: Supplied
If you’re craving a delicious and healthy snack or meal, this crispy falafel recipe is the perfect choice!
Packed with fresh herbs, spices, and chickpeas, these golden-brown, crunchy bites can be served in a pita, on a salad, or as an appetiser with tahini sauce.
Crispy falafel
Ingredients
- 450g dry uncooked chickpeas
- 1 tablespoon salt
- ¾ cup parsley
- ½ cup cilantro
- 1 large onion, roughly chopped
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons coriander
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Neutral oil for frying
- Tahini sauce
Method
- Cover the chickpeas with water in a medium bowl. Set aside at room temperature to soak for at least 12 or up to 24 hours. They will end up doubling in size.
- Drain the chickpeas. Rinse and dry them as thoroughly as possible — I like to use a salad spinner for this.
- Place the chickpeas and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to fine, pebble-sized pieces.
- Add the parsley, cilantro, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, and black pepper.
- Blend until the mixture turns into a thick paste, scraping down the sides as needed.
- Remove the blade from the bowl, then cover the bowl of the food processor and refrigerate for 1 hour (this lets allows the batter to set).
- Remove the falafel batter from the fridge. Sprinkle the baking powder over the top, then gently fold it throughout.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and another baking sheet with a double layer of paper towels. Set aside.
- Using a medium spring-loaded cookie scoop (or your hands), scoop, firmly pack, and roll about 1 ½ tablespoons of batter into a round ball and add it to the parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Repeat with the remaining batter. Don’t worry if the balls feel a little loose at first — they will bind once they fry.
- Heat 1 inch of oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium heat. When a small piece of batter dropped into the oil begins to sizzle, carefully add 10 to 12 of the balls, being careful not to crowd the pan.
- Fry until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 3 ½ minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked falafel to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining uncooked falafel.
- Transfer the falafel to a serving platter alongside the tahini sauce for dipping. Serve warm.
*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission
