Recipe of the day: Devil’s curry

A spicy and tasty dish with a mix of Portuguese and Asian flavours.

Originating from the Portuguese-influenced Kristang community in Malaysia, this curry is known for its rich, intense heat flavours.

This version uses chicken, potatoes, and a rich blend of chillies, lemongrass, and spices. It’s perfect for those who enjoy spicy food and goes well with steamed rice.

Devil’s curry

Ingredients

20-30 dried red chillies, seeded and soaked in water for 20-30 minutes

8 small shallots, coarsely chopped

5 cloves of garlic, coarsely chopped

3 stalks of lemongrass, white part only, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of ginger, minced

1 tablespoon of galangal, minced

¼ teaspoon of ground turmeric

60ml (¼ cup) cooking oil

1-2 tablespoons of water

Other ingredients

60ml (¼ cup) cooking oil

1 tablespoon of mustard seeds

1.35kg chicken, cut into pieces

750g potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces

250ml (1 cup) water

Salt and sugar, to taste

2 tablespoons of distilled white vinegar

Coriander (cilantro) for garnishing (optional)

Method

In a blender, combine all the ingredients for the spice paste and puree until smooth. Set aside. In a Dutch oven or heavy pot heat the oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds and cook until they start to pop. Add the spice paste to the oil and fry until aromatic, about 10 minutes, or until the oil separates and floats to the top. Add the chicken and stir to coat it with the spice paste. Let it cook for about 8-10 minutes, then add the potatoes and stir to combine. Pour in the water, ensuring it barely covers the meat and potatoes. Add salt and sugar to taste. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover with a lid and let it simmer for about 20-30 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft. Adjust the seasoning with salt and sugar. Add the white vinegar and stir to mix well. Turn off the heat and serve the Devil’s Curry garnished with coriander, if using. Serve hot with steamed rice.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission

