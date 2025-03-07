Recipe of the day: Devil’s curry

A spicy and tasty dish with a mix of Portuguese and Asian flavours.
Originating from the Portuguese-influenced Kristang community in Malaysia, this curry is known for its rich, intense heat flavours.
This version uses chicken, potatoes, and a rich blend of chillies, lemongrass, and spices. It’s perfect for those who enjoy spicy food and goes well with steamed rice.
Devil’s curry
Ingredients
- 20-30 dried red chillies, seeded and soaked in water for 20-30 minutes
- 8 small shallots, coarsely chopped
- 5 cloves of garlic, coarsely chopped
- 3 stalks of lemongrass, white part only, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon of ginger, minced
- 1 tablespoon of galangal, minced
- ¼ teaspoon of ground turmeric
- 60ml (¼ cup) cooking oil
- 1-2 tablespoons of water
Other ingredients
- 60ml (¼ cup) cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon of mustard seeds
- 1.35kg chicken, cut into pieces
- 750g potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces
- 250ml (1 cup) water
- Salt and sugar, to taste
- 2 tablespoons of distilled white vinegar
- Coriander (cilantro) for garnishing (optional)
Method
- In a blender, combine all the ingredients for the spice paste and puree until smooth. Set aside.
- In a Dutch oven or heavy pot heat the oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds and cook until they start to pop.
- Add the spice paste to the oil and fry until aromatic, about 10 minutes, or until the oil separates and floats to the top.
- Add the chicken and stir to coat it with the spice paste. Let it cook for about 8-10 minutes, then add the potatoes and stir to combine.
- Pour in the water, ensuring it barely covers the meat and potatoes. Add salt and sugar to taste. Stir well and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover with a lid and let it simmer for about 20-30 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft.
- Adjust the seasoning with salt and sugar. Add the white vinegar and stir to mix well.
- Turn off the heat and serve the Devil’s Curry garnished with coriander, if using. Serve hot with steamed rice.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission
