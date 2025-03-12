Recipe of the day: Braai bobotie with avo sambal

Looking for something delicious for your next braai? Try this braai bobotie with avo sambal!
Braai Bobotie with Avo Sambal. Picture: Supplied
This tasty bobotie dish has a spiced meat filling with a creamy egg topping, served with a fresh and tangy avocado sambal.
You can cook it on the braai or in the oven and serve it with yellow rice.
Braai bobotie with avo sambal
Ingredients
- 2 slices brown bread, torn
- 125 ml (½ cup) milk
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1kg lean beef mince
- Salt and pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 125 ml (½ cup) chutney + extra
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) smooth apricot jam
- 60 ml (¼ cup) raisins
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) mild curry powder
- 5 ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
- For the topping:
- 3 eggs
- 250 ml (1 cup) milk
- Pinch of turmeric
- 6 fresh lemon or bay leaves
- For the avo sambal:
- 2 avocados, cubed
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) fresh or dried coconut flakes
- Squeeze of lemon juice
- 1 banana, sliced
- Yellow rice — to serve
Method
- Soak the bread in the milk.
- Heat the oil in a flat-bottomed cast iron potjie over medium-hot coals and sauté the onions. Add the mince and fry for about 8 minutes or until browned. Season with salt and pepper.
- Mix in the milk-soaked bread, garlic, chutney, jam, raisins, curry, and turmeric. Cook for about 5 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper. Flatten the mixture with the back of a spoon.
- For the topping, beat the eggs, milk and turmeric together. Season with salt. Pour over the mince mixture.
- Place bay leaves on top. Cover with the lid and put a layer of hot coals on the lid.
- Scrape the coals from underneath the potjie to the side. Cook for about 30 minutes or until the egg custard has set.
- For the sambal, combine the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the bobotie, yellow rice and extra chutney.
*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)Print
