Recipe of the day: Braai bobotie with avo sambal

Looking for something delicious for your next braai? Try this braai bobotie with avo sambal!

This tasty bobotie dish has a spiced meat filling with a creamy egg topping, served with a fresh and tangy avocado sambal.

You can cook it on the braai or in the oven and serve it with yellow rice.

Braai bobotie with avo sambal

Ingredients

2 slices brown bread, torn

125 ml (½ cup) milk

15 ml (1 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

1kg lean beef mince

Salt and pepper

3 garlic cloves, crushed

125 ml (½ cup) chutney + extra

80 ml (⅓ cup) smooth apricot jam

60 ml (¼ cup) raisins

45 ml (3 tbsp) mild curry powder

5 ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric

For the topping:

3 eggs

250 ml (1 cup) milk

Pinch of turmeric

6 fresh lemon or bay leaves

For the avo sambal:

2 avocados, cubed

45 ml (3 tbsp) fresh or dried coconut flakes

Squeeze of lemon juice

1 banana, sliced

Yellow rice — to serve

Method

Soak the bread in the milk. Heat the oil in a flat-bottomed cast iron potjie over medium-hot coals and sauté the onions. Add the mince and fry for about 8 minutes or until browned. Season with salt and pepper. Mix in the milk-soaked bread, garlic, chutney, jam, raisins, curry, and turmeric. Cook for about 5 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper. Flatten the mixture with the back of a spoon. For the topping, beat the eggs, milk and turmeric together. Season with salt. Pour over the mince mixture. Place bay leaves on top. Cover with the lid and put a layer of hot coals on the lid. Scrape the coals from underneath the potjie to the side. Cook for about 30 minutes or until the egg custard has set. For the sambal, combine the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the bobotie, yellow rice and extra chutney.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

