Ramadan fasting meal ideas: Lebanese tabbouleh salad

Read more
A light, healthy yet satisfying meal perfect to break a fast.
Lebanese tabbouleh salad. Picture: Supplied
Tabbouleh is a fresh, tasty salad from Lebanon, perfect for the holy month of Ramadan.
It’s a light, healthy, and nutrient-packed meal, perfect for breaking your fast.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Devil’s curry
Lebanese tabbouleh salad
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ cup fine #1 bulgur wheat
- 3 bunches fresh curly parsley finely chopped (about 3 packed cups)
- 2 firm tomatoes finely chopped
- 2 green onions finely chopped
- ¼ cup fresh mint finely chopped
Method
- Whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until well combined.
- Stir in the bulgur. Let the grains soak up the dressing until they are plump and most of the moisture is absorbed for about 20 to 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the parsley, tomatoes, green onions, and mint to one side of the large bowl with the bulgur, but don’t mix yet.
- When the bulgur is plump, and the lemon-olive oil mixture is mostly absorbed, stir everything together until well combined.
- Serve at room temperature or chilled from the fridge.
*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permissionPrint
Lebanese tabbouleh salad
Ingredients
Scale
-
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
-
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
-
- ¼ teaspoon salt
-
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
-
- ¼ cup fine #1 bulgur wheat
-
- 3 bunches fresh curly parsley finely chopped (about 3 packed cups)
-
- 2 firm tomatoes finely chopped
-
- 2 green onions finely chopped
-
- ¼ cup fresh mint finely chopped
Instructions
- Whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until well combined.
- Stir in the bulgur. Let the grains soak up the dressing until they are plump and most of the moisture is absorbed for about 20 to 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the parsley, tomatoes, green onions, and mint to one side of the large bowl with the bulgur, but don’t mix yet.
- When the bulgur is plump, and the lemon-olive oil mixture is mostly absorbed, stir everything together until well combined.
- Serve at room temperature or chilled from the fridge.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Pork cornish pies
Download our app