Ramadan fasting meal ideas: Lebanese tabbouleh salad

A light, healthy yet satisfying meal perfect to break a fast.

Tabbouleh is a fresh, tasty salad from Lebanon, perfect for the holy month of Ramadan.

It’s a light, healthy, and nutrient-packed meal, perfect for breaking your fast.

Lebanese tabbouleh salad

Ingredients

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup fine #1 bulgur wheat

3 bunches fresh curly parsley finely chopped (about 3 packed cups)

2 firm tomatoes finely chopped

2 green onions finely chopped

¼ cup fresh mint finely chopped

Method

Whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Stir in the bulgur. Let the grains soak up the dressing until they are plump and most of the moisture is absorbed for about 20 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, add the parsley, tomatoes, green onions, and mint to one side of the large bowl with the bulgur, but don’t mix yet. When the bulgur is plump, and the lemon-olive oil mixture is mostly absorbed, stir everything together until well combined. Serve at room temperature or chilled from the fridge.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

