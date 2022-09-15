Recipe of the day: Fruity twist on bobotie

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A hotly contested notion that bobotie is South Africa’s national dish is a conversation and debate that continues as we edge close to Heritage Day so why not take on a twist of this classic dish?

Bobotie has its origins in a Dutch dish and was adopted by the Cape Malay community who added a lot of spice and flavour to the original.

Bobotie recipes are usually meaty either beef or pork mince. It’s spiced mince meat, baked with an egg-based topping. This is the vegetarian version, but the meat option can still be added.

This bobotie recipe is a twist, it’s more of a salad and quicker to make.

Avocado and bobotie rice salad with roasted grapes

Serves 6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

500 g brown basmati rice, cooked

1 x 410 g can brown lentils, drained

1 large brown onion, peeled and sliced

A drizzle of avocado or olive oil

30 ml (2 tbsp.) turmeric

30 ml (2 tbsp.) mild curry powder

3 cloves garlic, crushed

100 ml water

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

15 ml (1 tbsp.) apricot jam

Chopped coriander to garnish

Toasted almond flakes to garnish

2 avocados, stoned, peeled and quartered

Lemon wedges to serve

For the Roasted Grapes

150 g green grapes

2- 3 tbsp. honey

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Six summer salads to spice up your occasions

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200˚C and place the grapes on a baking tray, add a drizzle of the honey. Roast until tender and slightly charred, about 10 minutes. To make the avocado bobotie salad: combine the basmati rice and lentils in a bowl and set aside. In a frying pan, sauté the onion in the oil until softened, add the spices and garlic, and sauté for a further 2 -3 minutes. Pour in the water and whisk in the lemon juice, zest, and apricot jam, cook until the jam melts and forms a sauce. Remove from the heat and pour half the sauce over the rice and lentils, and toss to coat the rice. Arrange the bobotie rice on a platter and add the avocado quarters, garnish with chopped coriander, flaked almonds and the roasted grapes. Serve with extra sauce and lemon wedges

This recipe is courtesy of The South African Avocado Growers’ Association