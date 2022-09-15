Recipe of the day: Fruity twist on bobotie

A hotly contested notion that bobotie is South Africa’s national dish is a conversation and debate that continues as we edge close to Heritage Day so why not take on a twist of this classic dish?
Bobotie has its origins in a Dutch dish and was adopted by the Cape Malay community who added a lot of spice and flavour to the original.
Bobotie recipes are usually meaty either beef or pork mince. It’s spiced mince meat, baked with an egg-based topping. This is the vegetarian version, but the meat option can still be added.
This bobotie recipe is a twist, it’s more of a salad and quicker to make.
Avocado and bobotie rice salad with roasted grapes
Serves 6
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 500 g brown basmati rice, cooked
- 1 x 410 g can brown lentils, drained
- 1 large brown onion, peeled and sliced
- A drizzle of avocado or olive oil
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) turmeric
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) mild curry powder
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 100 ml water
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 15 ml (1 tbsp.) apricot jam
- Chopped coriander to garnish
- Toasted almond flakes to garnish
- 2 avocados, stoned, peeled and quartered
- Lemon wedges to serve
For the Roasted Grapes
- 150 g green grapes
- 2- 3 tbsp. honey
ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Six summer salads to spice up your occasions
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200˚C and place the grapes on a baking tray, add a drizzle of the honey. Roast until tender and slightly charred, about 10 minutes.
- To make the avocado bobotie salad: combine the basmati rice and lentils in a bowl and set aside.
- In a frying pan, sauté the onion in the oil until softened, add the spices and garlic, and sauté for a further 2 -3 minutes. Pour in the water and whisk in the lemon juice, zest, and apricot jam, cook until the jam melts and forms a sauce. Remove from the heat and pour half the sauce over the rice and lentils, and toss to coat the rice.
- Arrange the bobotie rice on a platter and add the avocado quarters, garnish with chopped coriander, flaked almonds and the roasted grapes.
- Serve with extra sauce and lemon wedges
This recipe is courtesy of The South African Avocado Growers’ Association