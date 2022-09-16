Recipe of the day: 3 recipes to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day

Citizen Reporter

A cuisine loved the world over, Mexican food recipes such as nachos, empanadas, burritos and tacos have become firm favourites in many households and restaurants.

Little is known of Mexican Independence Day locally. It is marked on September 16 and is a fiesta-friendly day celebrating Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.

Part of the festivities includes lots of food and there is an opportunity to throw a little fiesta at your home too.

These Mexican food recipes are a great way to celebrate their independence day.

Three Mexican food recipes

Pozole (serves 6)

Pozole Mexican Day recipe. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

500g pork shoulder

2 garlic cloves, chopped

10ml cumin powder

1 onion, chopped

20ml oil

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp oregano

600g chickpeas

400ml pork broth, from cooking pork shoulder

1 fresh jalapeno, chopped (optional)

Method

Place the pork in a large saucepan and just cover with lightly salted water. Add ½ of the chopped onion, ½ of the chopped garlic as well as the pepper, cumin and oregano. Bring to a boil over medium heat, skim off any foam that rises, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes. Remove meat and reserve the broth. Sauté the remaining ½ chopped onion and garlic in oil until translucent. Add the remaining spices and stir. Cut the pork into bite-size pieces and add to the pan. Stir in the chickpeas, pork broth (if there is not enough pork broth add about 2-4 cups chicken stock), green chillies and jalapenos (optional). Simmer on low heat, covered, for 45 to 60 minutes until the meat and chickpeas are tender and the chillies and onions are well blended into the broth. Serve in soup bowls and garnish with sliced radishes, chopped coriander and lime wedges.

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Creamy mushroom pap with grilled pork chops

Elote (serves 4)

Elote. Picture: Supplied

Elote (pronounced eh-loh-tay) is a popular Mexican street corn that has a sweet and savoury, tangy and spicy flavour. This will go well as your side for your next braai.

Ingredients

4 mealies

¼ cup mayonnaise

1½ tsp lime juice

½ teaspoon chilli powder, plus more for sprinkling

Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional, for extra heat)

¼ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup feta cheese

2 tbs fresh coriander, finely chopped

Method

Par-boil the mealies and then place them on the braai. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, chilli powder, cayenne and salt, and mix until combined. In a separate bowl, mix the cheese and cilantro. Set both bowls aside. When the mealies are ready, remove them from the braai, place them on a large plate and brush the mayonnaise mixture all over each one. Sprinkle the feta mixture all over, turning the mealies as necessary. Sprinkle a pinch or two of additional chilli powder lightly over the corn for a little added heat. Serve warm with a wedge of lime.

Quinoa, Beans, Corn Avo and Rice Salad

Quiona salad. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 can of pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 can of kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can sweetcorn

1 red onion, chopped

1 avocado, chopped

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 red pepper

¼ cup fresh coriander, chopped

For the dressing

¾ cup olive oil

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

1 tbsp chilli powder

2 cloves garlic, mashed

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Method

Mix the quinoa, pinto beans, kidney beans, corn, avo, red onion, brown rice, red bell pepper, and cilantro in a large serving bowl. Whisk the olive oil, vinegar, chilli powder, garlic, salt, black pepper, pour over the quinoa mixture and toss to coat. Cover the bowl with clingfilm and refrigerate for two hours to allow flavours to blend. Toss salad before serving.

This recipe is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio