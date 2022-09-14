Recipe of the day: Six summer salads to spice up your occasions

Citizen Reporter

Summer is the season for many special occasions with family and friends, spent over a braai or at outdoor dining tables. It is also the season where people take their health and body a bit more seriously with more summer salads on the table.

If you are thinking of your next sides or salads to accompany your mains, these delicious summer salads will match your family and guests’ needs.

Six summer salads to spice up your occasions

Broccoli and bacon salad with curried mango dressing

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

250 ml (1 cup) Rhodes Quality Mango & Orange 100% Fruit Juice

5 ml (1 tsp) Pakco Medium Curry Powder

10 ml (2tsp) Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam

15 ml (1 Tbsp) Dijon Mustard

30 ml (2 Tbsp) apple cider vinegar

15 ml (1 Tbsp) olive oil

15 ml (1 Tbsp) water

1 garlic clove, crushed

salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Salad

300 g broccoli, washed and chopped

125 ml (½ cup) red onion, finely chopped

125 g (1 packet) streaky bacon, crispy fried and chopped

1 x avocado, seeded and peeled and chopped

Instructions

Place the Rhodes Quality Mango & Orange juice, Pakco Medium Curry Powder and Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam into a blender along with the remaining dressing ingredients. Process until smooth and well blended. Season to taste. Mix all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Pour over the desired amount of dressing. Toss lightly to mix. Chill until serving.

Mixed bean salad with tangy dressing

Picture: iStock

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Three Bean Mix

1 x 410 g Rhodes Quality Green Beans 30 ml (2 T) lemon juice

5 ml (1 t) Dijon Mustard

80 ml olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely crushed

5 ml (1 t) sugar

salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Whisk all the dressing ingredients together until well blended. Season the dressing to taste with the salt and freshly ground black pepper and set aside. Pour the Rhodes Quality Three Bean Mix and the Rhodes Quality Green Beans into a large bowl. Add the red onion, red pepper and chopped coriander, and toss to mix. Pour the dressing over the bean salad and stir gently to coat. Crumble the feta cheese into the salad and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve well chilled.

Mexican salad with black beans and pepper

Picture: iStock

2 x 400 g cans of Rhodes Quality Black Beans

1 red pepper, cut into small dice

1 yellow pepper, cut into small dice

Red onion, cut into small dice

Instruction

Pour the Rhodes Quality Black Beans out into a colander. Rinse well with cold water until the water runs clear. Leave to stand until the beans are well drained. In a large bowl, gently combine the beans, chopped peppers and onion. To make the dressing, measure out all the ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk until well blended. Season the dressing to taste. Add enough dressing to coat the beans. Season to taste. Stir in the chopped coriander leaves and refrigerate until serving.

Beetroot salad with yoghurt dressing

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 x 780 g jar Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot

125 ml (½ cup) plain thick yoghurt

1 garlic clove, crushed

65 ml (¼ cup) flat-leaf parsley, chopped

65 ml (¼ cup) fresh dill, chopped

salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method

Drain the Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot, rinse and drain well in a colander. Place the yoghurt, garlic and herbs into a bowl and stir to mix. Season to taste. Place the Beetroot into a bowl, add the dressing and toss to mix. Serve chilled.

Black bean and corn Buddha bowl

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Whole Kernel Corn, drained

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Black Beans, drained and rinsed

1 red onion

2 whole tomatoes

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

30 ml (2 Tbsp) chopped coriander leaves

500 ml (2 cups) cooked brown rice

1 avocado, peeled and chopped

375 ml (1 cups) grated cheddar cheese

3 spring onions, chopped

To serve: Fresh coriander leaves, croutons and herb salad dressing.

Instructions:

Finely chop the red onion and the tomatoes and mix. Season with salt and pepper and stir in 30 ml (2 Tbsp) coriander and set aside. Create 4 Buddha Bowls by dividing the rice between four bowls. Add equal amounts of Rhodes Quality Kernel Corn and Rhodes Quality Black Beans to each bowl. Divide the tomato salsa and chopped avocado between the bowls. Add the cheese. Sprinkle the bowls with the spring onions, coriander leaves and croutons. Serve with the herb salad dressing.

Grape juice salad dressing to add to any of your green salads

Ingredients

250 ml (1 cup) Rhodes Quality 100% Red Grape Juice

65 ml red wine vinegar

65 ml honey

65 ml olive oil

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method

In a small bowl, whisk together Rhodes Quality 100% Red Grape Juice, vinegar, honey, and olive oil. Whisk well. Season to taste. Stir before serving.

