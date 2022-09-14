Recipe of the day: Six summer salads to spice up your occasions

Summer is the season for many special occasions with family and friends, spent over a braai or at outdoor dining tables. It is also the season where people take their health and body a bit more seriously with more summer salads on the table.
If you are thinking of your next sides or salads to accompany your mains, these delicious summer salads will match your family and guests’ needs.
Six summer salads to spice up your occasions
Broccoli and bacon salad with curried mango dressing
Ingredients
- 250 ml (1 cup) Rhodes Quality Mango & Orange 100% Fruit Juice
- 5 ml (1 tsp) Pakco Medium Curry Powder
- 10 ml (2tsp) Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) Dijon Mustard
- 30 ml (2 Tbsp) apple cider vinegar
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) olive oil
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) water
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Salad
- 300 g broccoli, washed and chopped
- 125 ml (½ cup) red onion, finely chopped
- 125 g (1 packet) streaky bacon, crispy fried and chopped
- 1 x avocado, seeded and peeled and chopped
Instructions
- Place the Rhodes Quality Mango & Orange juice, Pakco Medium Curry Powder and Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam into a blender along with the remaining dressing ingredients.
- Process until smooth and well blended.
- Season to taste.
- Mix all the salad ingredients in a large bowl.
- Pour over the desired amount of dressing.
- Toss lightly to mix.
- Chill until serving.
Mixed bean salad with tangy dressing
- 1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Three Bean Mix
- 1 x 410 g Rhodes Quality Green Beans 30 ml (2 T) lemon juice
- 5 ml (1 t) Dijon Mustard
- 80 ml olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, finely crushed
- 5 ml (1 t) sugar
- salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- Whisk all the dressing ingredients together until well blended.
- Season the dressing to taste with the salt and freshly ground black pepper and set aside.
- Pour the Rhodes Quality Three Bean Mix and the Rhodes Quality Green Beans into a large bowl.
- Add the red onion, red pepper and chopped coriander, and toss to mix.
- Pour the dressing over the bean salad and stir gently to coat.
- Crumble the feta cheese into the salad and stir to combine.
- Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
- Serve well chilled.
Mexican salad with black beans and pepper
- 2 x 400 g cans of Rhodes Quality Black Beans
- 1 red pepper, cut into small dice
- 1 yellow pepper, cut into small dice
- Red onion, cut into small dice
Instruction
- Pour the Rhodes Quality Black Beans out into a colander.
- Rinse well with cold water until the water runs clear.
- Leave to stand until the beans are well drained.
- In a large bowl, gently combine the beans, chopped peppers and onion.
- To make the dressing, measure out all the ingredients in a medium bowl.
- Whisk until well blended.
- Season the dressing to taste.
- Add enough dressing to coat the beans.
- Season to taste.
- Stir in the chopped coriander leaves and refrigerate until serving.
Beetroot salad with yoghurt dressing
Ingredients
- 1 x 780 g jar Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot
- 125 ml (½ cup) plain thick yoghurt
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 65 ml (¼ cup) flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- 65 ml (¼ cup) fresh dill, chopped
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Method
- Drain the Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot, rinse and drain well in a colander.
- Place the yoghurt, garlic and herbs into a bowl and stir to mix.
- Season to taste.
- Place the Beetroot into a bowl, add the dressing and toss to mix.
- Serve chilled.
Black bean and corn Buddha bowl
Ingredients
- 1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Whole Kernel Corn, drained
- 1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality Black Beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 red onion
- 2 whole tomatoes
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 30 ml (2 Tbsp) chopped coriander leaves
- 500 ml (2 cups) cooked brown rice
- 1 avocado, peeled and chopped
- 375 ml (1 cups) grated cheddar cheese
- 3 spring onions, chopped
To serve: Fresh coriander leaves, croutons and herb salad dressing.
Instructions:
- Finely chop the red onion and the tomatoes and mix.
- Season with salt and pepper and stir in 30 ml (2 Tbsp) coriander and set aside.
- Create 4 Buddha Bowls by dividing the rice between four bowls.
- Add equal amounts of Rhodes Quality Kernel Corn and Rhodes Quality Black Beans to each bowl.
- Divide the tomato salsa and chopped avocado between the bowls.
- Add the cheese.
- Sprinkle the bowls with the spring onions, coriander leaves and croutons.
- Serve with the herb salad dressing.
Grape juice salad dressing to add to any of your green salads
Ingredients
- 250 ml (1 cup) Rhodes Quality 100% Red Grape Juice
- 65 ml red wine vinegar
- 65 ml honey
- 65 ml olive oil
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Method
- In a small bowl, whisk together Rhodes Quality 100% Red Grape Juice, vinegar, honey, and olive oil.
- Whisk well.
- Season to taste.
- Stir before serving.
These recipes can be found on www.rhodesquality.com