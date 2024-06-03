Recipe of the day: Indian butter chicken
Beat the cold with this hearty and comforting dish
Indian butter chicken. Picture: iStock
Indulge in the rich and creamy flavours of Indian butter chicken, a dish that combines tender, marinated chicken with spiced tomato-cream sauce.
Perfectly balanced with aromatic spices and a hint of citrus, this recipe is sure to warm you up and bring the authentic taste of Indian cuisine to your home.
Indian butter chicken
Ingredients
Chicken marinade
- 1,5 g chicken breasts, cut into large cubes – you can also use deboned and cubed thighs
- 1 kg Double thick plain yoghurt
- 4 Garlic cloves, minced
- 8 cm piece fresh ginger, grated
- 30 ml garam masala
- 30 ml Coriander seeds
- 15 ml cumin seeds
- 30 ml chilli powder
- 15 ml Hinds turmeric
- 1 tin Rhodes quality peeled and chopped tomatoes
- Juice of 2 lemons
- Some butter and canola oil for frying
Sauce
- 50 g Butter
- 50 ml Willow Creek blood orange flavoured olive oil
- 3 Onions, peeled and chopped
- 6 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- 8 cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped
- 1 red pepper, cut into large chunks
- 1 yellow pepper, cut into large chunks
- 15 ml garam masala
- 15 ml Coriander seeds
- 10 ml cumin seeds
- 10 ml Hinds turmeric
- 1 tin Rhodes quality peeled and chopped tomatoes
- 1 1/2 cup cream
- Salt and sugar to taste
- A large handful of fresh coriander
Method
Chicken marinade
- Place the coriander and cumin seeds into a frying pan and toast for a few minutes.
- Place in a pestle and mortar or food processor and grind until a fine powder.
- Mix the yoghurt, garlic, ginger, masala, ground coriander cumin, chilli, turmeric tomato, and lemon juice and add the chicken pieces.
- Mix through and place in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade.
- Heat some butter and olive oil in a large pan and fry the chicken pieces until browned. Keep aside.
Sauce
- Place the coriander and cumin seeds into a frying pan and toast for a few minutes.
- Place in a pestle and mortar or food processor and grind until a fine powder.
- Heat the butter and olive oil together and fry the onion, garlic, ginger, and peppers until browned.
- Add the garam masala, ground coriander cumin, and turmeric and fry until fragrant.
- Add the tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the browned chicken pieces and cook for 15-20 minutes or until cooked.
- Add the cream and cook until the sauce has thickened.
- Season to taste with sugar and salt, stir in the coriander, and serve with raita, sambal, and fresh rotis.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.
