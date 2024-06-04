Comfort meal for cold weather: Mutton tomato bredie recipe

A hearty comfort meal perfect for cold days!

Mutton tomato bredie with cumin and ginger. Picture: iStock

Beat the winter blues with this mouth-watering mutton tomato bredie with cumin and ginger recipe.

This easy-to-make meal will take only two to three hours of your time.

Mutton tomato bredie with cumin and ginger

Ingredients

1,5 kg Mutton, cut into 5cm x 5cm cubes, ask your butcher to do that for you

1/2 Cup cake flour

Salt and white pepper to taste

Olive oil and butter for frying

15 ml Dried rosemary

15 ml Dried thyme

10 ml Coriander seeds toasted and crushed

10 ml cumin seeds toasted and crushed

4 Medium-sized onions peeled, halved, and sliced

4 Garlic cloves peeled and grated

2 tins chopped tomatoes

1 tin Tomato Puree

1 Tablespoon tomato paste

500 ml Lamb or Chicken stock

15 ml brown sugar

15 ml Grated fresh ginger

20 ml apricot jam

Method

Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius Sprinkle the flour over the meat and season to taste with the salt and white pepper. Mix through. Place some olive oil and butter on a medium in a large casserole that fits into your oven. Shake off any excess flour and fry until golden brown. Add the onions, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cumin, and coriander and fry until cooked and fragrant. Add the tomato paste and fry for 5 minutes to reduce the acidity. Add the tinned tomato, tomato puree, stock, sugar, ginger, and apricot jam and mix through. Cover the pot with a lid or foil and place in the oven for 2 – 3 hours or until the meat is tender and the sauce has reduced. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with flavoured basmati rice.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

