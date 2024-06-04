Comfort meal for cold weather: Mutton tomato bredie recipe
A hearty comfort meal perfect for cold days!
Mutton tomato bredie with cumin and ginger. Picture: iStock
Beat the winter blues with this mouth-watering mutton tomato bredie with cumin and ginger recipe.
This easy-to-make meal will take only two to three hours of your time.
Mutton tomato bredie with cumin and ginger
Ingredients
- 1,5 kg Mutton, cut into 5cm x 5cm cubes, ask your butcher to do that for you
- 1/2 Cup cake flour
- Salt and white pepper to taste
- Olive oil and butter for frying
- 15 ml Dried rosemary
- 15 ml Dried thyme
- 10 ml Coriander seeds toasted and crushed
- 10 ml cumin seeds toasted and crushed
- 4 Medium-sized onions peeled, halved, and sliced
- 4 Garlic cloves peeled and grated
- 2 tins chopped tomatoes
- 1 tin Tomato Puree
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 500 ml Lamb or Chicken stock
- 15 ml brown sugar
- 15 ml Grated fresh ginger
- 20 ml apricot jam
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Indian butter chicken
Method
- Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius
- Sprinkle the flour over the meat and season to taste with the salt and white pepper. Mix through.
- Place some olive oil and butter on a medium in a large casserole that fits into your oven.
- Shake off any excess flour and fry until golden brown.
- Add the onions, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cumin, and coriander and fry until cooked and fragrant.
- Add the tomato paste and fry for 5 minutes to reduce the acidity.
- Add the tinned tomato, tomato puree, stock, sugar, ginger, and apricot jam and mix through.
- Cover the pot with a lid or foil and place in the oven for 2 – 3 hours or until the meat is tender and the sauce has reduced.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with flavoured basmati rice.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.
Mutton tomato bredie recipe
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
- Total Time: 2 hours 45 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: Cook
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 1,5 kg Mutton, cut into 5cm x 5cm cubes, ask your butcher to do that for you
-
- 1/2 Cup cake flour
-
- Salt and white pepper to taste
-
- Olive oil and butter for frying
-
- 15 ml Dried rosemary
-
- 15 ml Dried thyme
-
- 10 ml Coriander seeds toasted and crushed
-
- 10 ml cumin seeds toasted and crushed
-
- 4 Medium-sized onions peeled, halved, and sliced
-
- 4 Garlic cloves peeled and grated
-
- 2 tins chopped tomatoes
-
- 1 tin Tomato Puree
-
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
-
- 500 ml Lamb or Chicken stock
-
- 15 ml brown sugar
-
- 15 ml Grated fresh ginger
-
- 20 ml apricot jam
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius
- Sprinkle the flour over the meat and season to taste with the salt and white pepper. Mix through.
- Place some olive oil and butter on a medium in a large casserole that fits into your oven.
- Shake off any excess flour and fry until golden brown.
- Add the onions, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cumin, and coriander and fry until cooked and fragrant.
- Add the tomato paste and fry for 5 minutes to reduce the acidity.
- Add the tinned tomato, tomato puree, stock, sugar, ginger, and apricot jam and mix through.
- Cover the pot with a lid or foil and place in the oven for 2 – 3 hours or until the meat is tender and the sauce has reduced.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with flavoured basmati rice.
NOW READ: Sunday dessert: Candy’s cheesecake