Recipe of the day: Orange roasted chicken with sweet potato and sage gnocchi

An easy-to-make Saturday treat!

Orange roasted chicken with sweet potato and sage gnocchi. Picture: iStock

Indulge in a flavourful and comforting meal with this orange roasted chicken paired with sweet potato and sage gnocchi recipe.

This delightful dish combines the zesty sweetness of citrus with the hearty goodness of chicken thighs and gnocchi.

Orange roasted chicken with sweet potato and sage gnocchi

Ingredients

8 chicken thighs on the bone

50 ml of Willowcreek Blood Orange Flavoured Olive Oil

50 ml of Cape Herb and Spice smoked paprika

salt and pepper

10 Du Toit shallots cleaned and halved

500 ml of chicken stock

500 ml of clemengold juice

Juice and rind of 3 lemons

Juice and rind of 3 limes

6 clemengolds sliced

500 g of orange sweet potatoes cleaned and diced

500 g of gnocchi

50 ml of Willowcreek Blood Orange Flavoured Olive Oil

50 ml of butter

Bunch of baby rainbow carrots

Bunch of fresh sage

Method

Easy to prepare Oven: 180 degrees Celsius Place the chicken in your favourite greased baking tray generously cover with the olive oil and sprinkle with the smoked paprika, rub the meat until well coated and season with salt and pepper Place the shallots in between the chicken and cover with the liquids then insert the sliced clemengolds and bake in the hot oven for 45 to 50 minutes until golden brown and soft Cook the sweet potato in boiling water till soft, strain, puree with a stick blender, and season with salt and pepper Boil the gnocchi for four minutes and place into an ice bath, strain and set aside Heat the butter and olive oil in a large pan and fry the baby carrots for about 5 minutes until just tender, remove and set aside. In the same oil fry the sage leaves until crispy, then add the sweet potato and warm gently. Add the gnocchi and stir through. Garnish with the roasted carrots and sage leaves Serve with the chicken

*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 50-60 minutes

Instructions Easy to prepare Oven: 180 degrees Celsius Place the chicken in your favourite greased baking tray generously cover with the olive oil and sprinkle with the smoked paprika, rub the meat until well coated and season with salt and pepper Place the shallots in between the chicken and cover with the liquids then insert the sliced clemengolds and bake in the hot oven for 45 to 50 minutes until golden brown and soft Cook the sweet potato in boiling water till soft, strain, puree with a stick blender, and season with salt and pepper Boil the gnocchi for four minutes and place into an ice bath, strain and set aside Heat the butter and olive oil in a large pan and fry the baby carrots for about 5 minutes until just tender, remove and set aside. In the same oil fry the sage leaves until crispy, then add the sweet potato and warm gently. Add the gnocchi and stir through. Garnish with the roasted carrots and sage leaves Serve with the chicken

