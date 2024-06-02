Sunday dessert: Candy’s cheesecake
Enjoy this delightful dessert with its perfect blend of creamy filling and crunchy, zesty crust!
Candy’s cheesecake. Picture: Supplied
This Sunday, indulge in a delightful treat with Candy’s cheesecake, a mouth-watering dessert that combines a crunchy, nutty crust with a creamy, zesty filling.
Topped with a smooth sour cream layer and garnished with vibrant orange zest or wedges, this cheesecake is sure to impress and satisfy your sweet tooth.
Candy’s cheesecake
Ingredients
For crust
- 200 g Brazil nuts
- 75 g digestive biscuits
- 100 g desiccated coconut
- finely grated zest of 2 oranges
- 1 T castor sugar
- 150 g butter, melted
Cake
- 750 g plain cream cheese, softened
- finely grated zest of 2 oranges
- finely grated zest of 1 large lemon
- 1 cup castor sugar
- 3 eggs
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¾ cup (180 g) sour cream
Sour-cream topping
- 1 cup (240 g) sour cream
- 2 T castor sugar
- 2 t lemon juice
- finely grated orange zest or orange wedges for garnishing
Method
- Use a pestle and mortar or a food processor to crush the Brazil nuts (I like them a little crunchy).
- Use a rolling pin to crush the digestive biscuits, and add these to the nuts, along with the coconut, orange zest, and castor sugar.
- Add the melted butter and mix well.
- Grease a 24 cm springform cake tin. Press the crust mixture lightly onto the base and sides of the tin.
- You want a thin crust on the base (5–7 mm) and it doesn’t matter if the crust doesn’t go all the way up the sides of the tin or is uneven in height.
- Put in the fridge for half an hour.
- Preheat your oven to 180 ºC.
- To make the cake, blend the cream cheese, orange zest, lemon zest, and castor sugar in a large bowl, then add the eggs, one at a time, blending well after each addition. Add the lemon juice and sour cream.
- Pour the mixture into the cooled crust. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and cool for 15 minutes.
- Make the sour cream topping by mixing the sour cream, castor sugar, and lemon juice in a bowl.
- Spread over the cheesecake and bake for a further 20 minutes or until set.
- Leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven, with the door ajar. Then refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
- Garnish with finely grated orange zest or orange wedges.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House.
