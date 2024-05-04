Recipe of the day: Summer plum and prawn salad
A refreshing salad that can capture the essence of your sun-kissed Saturday!
Summer plum and prawn salad. Picture: iStock
Treat your taste buds with the vibrant flavours of the summer plum and prawn salad this Saturday.
Topped with a zesty spicy plum and chilli dressing, this dish is a burst of flavours perfect for a sunny day.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tuscan chicken
Summer plum and prawn salad
Ingredients
For salad
- 6 large firm ripe plums, peeled stoned, and cubed.
- 200 g butter lettuce
- 1 cup cubed English cucumber
- 400 g cooked prawn meat
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- 2 spring onions with tops, sliced
- 1/2 red pepper diced
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh coriander
For spicy plum and chilli dressing
- ½ cup (125 ml) olive oil
- 3 Tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 1 Tbsp fish sauce
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
- The flesh of two ripe plums
- 2 Tbsp ready-made Japanese mayonnaise
- 2 red chillies, sliced
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp honey
Method
For salad
- Prepare the salad dressing first (see below).
- Layer the salad ingredients on a serving platter, moistening each of the layers with
the chili dressing as you go.
- Serve immediately.
For spicy plum and chilli dressing
- Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor.
- Taste and adjust seasoning.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
Summer plum and prawn salad
Ingredients
For salad
-
- 6 large firm ripe plums, peeled stoned, and cubed.
-
- 200 g butter lettuce
-
- 1 cup cubed English cucumber
-
- 400 g cooked prawn meat
-
- 1 cup bean sprouts
-
- 2 spring onions with tops, sliced
-
- 1/2 red pepper diced
-
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh coriander
For Spicy plum and chilli dressing
-
- ½ cup (125 ml) olive oil
-
- 3 Tbsp lime juice
-
- 1 tsp lime zest
-
- 1 Tbsp fish sauce
-
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
-
- The flesh of two ripe plums
-
- 2 Tbsp ready-made Japanese mayonnaise
-
- 2 red chillies, sliced
-
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint
-
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
-
- 1 tsp sesame oil
-
- 1 Tbsp honey
Instructions
For salad
- Prepare the salad dressing first (see below).
- Layer the salad ingredients on a serving platter, moistening each of the layers with
the chili dressing as you go.
- Serve immediately.
For Spicy plum and chilli dressing
- Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor.
- Taste and adjust seasoning.