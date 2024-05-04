Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

4 May 2024

08:30 am

Recipe of the day: Summer plum and prawn salad

A refreshing salad that can capture the essence of your sun-kissed Saturday!

Summer plum and prawn salad

Summer plum and prawn salad. Picture: iStock

Treat your taste buds with the vibrant flavours of the summer plum and prawn salad this Saturday.

Topped with a zesty spicy plum and chilli dressing, this dish is a burst of flavours perfect for a sunny day.

Summer plum and prawn salad

Ingredients

For salad

  • 6 large firm ripe plums, peeled stoned, and cubed.
  • 200 g butter lettuce
  • 1 cup cubed English cucumber
  • 400 g cooked prawn meat
  • 1 cup bean sprouts
  • 2 spring onions with tops, sliced
  • 1/2 red pepper diced
  • 2 Tbsp chopped fresh coriander

For spicy plum and chilli dressing

  • ½ cup (125 ml) olive oil
  • 3 Tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tsp lime zest
  • 1 Tbsp fish sauce
  • 1 Tbsp brown sugar
  • The flesh of two ripe plums
  • 2 Tbsp ready-made Japanese mayonnaise
  • 2 red chillies, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 Tbsp honey

Method

For salad

  1. Prepare the salad dressing first (see below).
  2. Layer the salad ingredients on a serving platter, moistening each of the layers with
    the chili dressing as you go.
  3. Serve immediately.

For spicy plum and chilli dressing

  1. Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor.
  2. Taste and adjust seasoning.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Summer plum and prawn salad

Summer plum and prawn salad

  • Author: Jenny Morris

Ingredients

For salad

    • 6 large firm ripe plums, peeled stoned, and cubed.

    • 200 g butter lettuce

    • 1 cup cubed English cucumber

    • 400 g cooked prawn meat

    • 1 cup bean sprouts

    • 2 spring onions with tops, sliced

    • 1/2 red pepper diced

    • 2 Tbsp chopped fresh coriander

For Spicy plum and chilli dressing

    • ½ cup (125 ml) olive oil

    • 3 Tbsp lime juice

    • 1 tsp lime zest

    • 1 Tbsp fish sauce

    • 1 Tbsp brown sugar

    • The flesh of two ripe plums

    • 2 Tbsp ready-made Japanese mayonnaise

    • 2 red chillies, sliced

    • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

    • 2 cloves garlic, crushed

    • 1 tsp sesame oil

    • 1 Tbsp honey

Instructions

For salad

  1. Prepare the salad dressing first (see below).

  2. Layer the salad ingredients on a serving platter, moistening each of the layers with
    the chili dressing as you go.

  3. Serve immediately.

For Spicy plum and chilli dressing

  1. Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor.

  2. Taste and adjust seasoning.

