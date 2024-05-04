Recipe of the day: Summer plum and prawn salad

A refreshing salad that can capture the essence of your sun-kissed Saturday!

Treat your taste buds with the vibrant flavours of the summer plum and prawn salad this Saturday.

Topped with a zesty spicy plum and chilli dressing, this dish is a burst of flavours perfect for a sunny day.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tuscan chicken

Summer plum and prawn salad

Ingredients

For salad

6 large firm ripe plums, peeled stoned, and cubed.

200 g butter lettuce

1 cup cubed English cucumber

400 g cooked prawn meat

1 cup bean sprouts

2 spring onions with tops, sliced

1/2 red pepper diced

2 Tbsp chopped fresh coriander

For spicy plum and chilli dressing

½ cup (125 ml) olive oil

3 Tbsp lime juice

1 tsp lime zest

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

The flesh of two ripe plums

2 Tbsp ready-made Japanese mayonnaise

2 red chillies, sliced

1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp honey

Method

For salad

Prepare the salad dressing first (see below). Layer the salad ingredients on a serving platter, moistening each of the layers with

the chili dressing as you go. Serve immediately.

For spicy plum and chilli dressing

Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor. Taste and adjust seasoning.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Summer plum and prawn salad Author: Jenny Morris Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For salad 6 large firm ripe plums, peeled stoned, and cubed.

200 g butter lettuce

1 cup cubed English cucumber

400 g cooked prawn meat

1 cup bean sprouts

2 spring onions with tops, sliced

1/2 red pepper diced

2 Tbsp chopped fresh coriander

For Spicy plum and chilli dressing ½ cup ( 125 ml) olive oil

3 Tbsp lime juice

1 tsp lime zest

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

The flesh of two ripe plums

2 Tbsp ready-made Japanese mayonnaise

2 red chillies, sliced

1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp honey

Instructions For salad Prepare the salad dressing first (see below). Layer the salad ingredients on a serving platter, moistening each of the layers with

the chili dressing as you go. Serve immediately. For Spicy plum and chilli dressing Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor. Taste and adjust seasoning.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tasty easy boerewors bobotie