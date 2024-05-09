Recipe of the day: The classic North African and Middle Eastern dish Shakshuka

Shakshuka means “a mixture” and the traditional version uses tomatoes, onions and spices as the base with eggs poached on top.

Shakshuka means “a mixture” and the traditional version uses tomatoes, onions and spices as the base with eggs poached on top. Picture: Supplied

Shakshuka is an easy, healthy meal in Israel and other parts of the Middle East and North Africa.

The Shakshuka is eaten for breakfast or any meal of the day. It’s made from simple, healthy ingredients and is vegetarian.

Shakshuka comes from Maghrebi Arabic dialect that means “a mixture” and the traditional version uses tomatoes, onions and spices as the base with eggs poached on top.

It’s a simple combination of simmering tomatoes, onions, garlic, spices and gently poached eggs. It’s nourishing, filling and one recipe I guarantee you’ll make time and again.

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons Canola Oil

• 1 onion, diced

• 2 bell peppers, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 can (400 g) crushed tomatoes

• 6 – 8 eggs

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Fresh coriander or parsley for garnish

• 1 cup shredded cheese (optional)

• 1 loaf of crusty bread or pita for serving.

Method

• In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat.

• Sauté onions, bell peppers, and garlic until softened.

• Add cumin and smoked paprika, stir well.

• Pour in crushed tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes.

• Transfer the tomato mixture to a greased baking dish. If making ahead, cover the baking dish and refrigerate overnight.

• In the morning, make small wells in the sauce and crack eggs into them evenly.

• If you like, sprinkle shredded cheese over the top.

• Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

• Season with salt and pepper, and garnish with fresh herbs.

• Serve hot with slices of crusty bread or pita on the side.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: Cook

Source: B-Well‘s free cookbook.