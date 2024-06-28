Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

28 Jun 2024

01:40 pm

Recipe of the day: Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

Delight your taste buds with this aromatic and hearty dish perfect for chilly days.

Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach. Picture: Supplied

This curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach recipe bursts with flavours from red curry paste, coconut cream, and fresh vegetables.

It offers a perfect balance of creamy texture and wholesome goodness and can be served with flatbread or fluffy brown rice.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Sweet and sour pork

Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
  • 1 Tbsp red curry paste
  • 1½ cups dried brown lentils
  • 2 cups (500 ml) vegetable stock
  • 1 can (400 ml) coconut cream
  • 1 cup rosa tomatoes
  • 3 cups baby spinach leaves
  • Salt and ground black pepper
  • Plain yoghurt for serving, optional

Method

  1. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a pot and fry the onion for 5 minutes, until just golden.
  2. Add the garlic, ginger, curry paste and lentils.
  3. Stir to combine and fry for another minute.
  4. Add the vegetable stock, partly cover with a lid, and simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are soft.
  5. Add the coconut cream and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.
  6. Add the baby spinach leaves and simmer for a further 5 minutes, until wilted.
  7. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper.
  8. Before serving, stir in a spoonful of plain yoghurt, if preferred.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Print

Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

  • Author: Food that Loves you Back by Amerae Vercueil

Ingredients

Scale

    • Olive oil

    • 1 onion, finely chopped

    • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

    • 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

    • 1 Tbsp red curry paste

    • 1½ cups dried brown lentils

    • 2 cups (500 ml) vegetable stock

    • 1 can (400 ml) coconut cream

    • 1 cup rosa tomatoes

    • 3 cups baby spinach leaves

    • Salt and ground black pepper

    • Plain yoghurt for serving, optional

Instructions

  1. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a pot and fry the onion for 5 minutes, until just golden.

  2. Add the garlic, ginger, curry paste and lentils.

  3. Stir to combine and fry for another minute.

  4. Add the vegetable stock, partly cover with a lid, and simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are soft.

  5. Add the coconut cream and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.

  6. Add the baby spinach leaves and simmer for a further 5 minutes, until wilted.

  7. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper.

  8. Before serving, stir in a spoonful of plain yoghurt, if preferred.

Notes

    • Serve with warm flatbread or brown rice.

    • Substitute the red curry paste for green curry paste, or use an Indian spice mix.

    • For a quick curry, use canned lentils. Fry the onion until soft. Add the tomatoes to the pan and fry for 2 minutes. Add the curry paste, drained lentils, and coconut milk and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach and cook for a further 2 minutes.

    • Store the curry in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Roasted tomato and basil soup

Read more on these topics

food recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion ‘Bunch of losers’: Even in defeat, the ANC and DA refuse to be humble
Local News Community Chat: Would you report your neighbour for having an illegal connection?
Politics WATCH: South Africans losing trust in ANC and DA – Analyst
Politics Dear John: Ramaphosa lambastes Steenhuisen and Zille in scathing letter
Local News Community Chat: Should Uber and Bolt drivers pay taxi bosses?

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES