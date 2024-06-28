Recipe of the day: Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

Delight your taste buds with this aromatic and hearty dish perfect for chilly days.

Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach. Picture: Supplied

This curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach recipe bursts with flavours from red curry paste, coconut cream, and fresh vegetables.

It offers a perfect balance of creamy texture and wholesome goodness and can be served with flatbread or fluffy brown rice.

Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

Ingredients

Olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

1 Tbsp red curry paste

1½ cups dried brown lentils

2 cups (500 ml) vegetable stock

1 can (400 ml) coconut cream

1 cup rosa tomatoes

3 cups baby spinach leaves

Salt and ground black pepper

Plain yoghurt for serving, optional

Method

Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a pot and fry the onion for 5 minutes, until just golden. Add the garlic, ginger, curry paste and lentils. Stir to combine and fry for another minute. Add the vegetable stock, partly cover with a lid, and simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are soft. Add the coconut cream and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the baby spinach leaves and simmer for a further 5 minutes, until wilted. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Before serving, stir in a spoonful of plain yoghurt, if preferred.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a pot and fry the onion for 5 minutes, until just golden. Add the garlic, ginger, curry paste and lentils. Stir to combine and fry for another minute. Add the vegetable stock, partly cover with a lid, and simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are soft. Add the coconut cream and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the baby spinach leaves and simmer for a further 5 minutes, until wilted. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Before serving, stir in a spoonful of plain yoghurt, if preferred.

Substitute the red curry paste for green curry paste, or use an Indian spice mix.

For a quick curry, use canned lentils. Fry the onion until soft. Add the tomatoes to the pan and fry for 2 minutes. Add the curry paste, drained lentils, and coconut milk and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Store the curry in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 4 days.



