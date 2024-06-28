Recipe of the day: Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach
Delight your taste buds with this aromatic and hearty dish perfect for chilly days.
Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach. Picture: Supplied
This curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach recipe bursts with flavours from red curry paste, coconut cream, and fresh vegetables.
It offers a perfect balance of creamy texture and wholesome goodness and can be served with flatbread or fluffy brown rice.
Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
- 1 Tbsp red curry paste
- 1½ cups dried brown lentils
- 2 cups (500 ml) vegetable stock
- 1 can (400 ml) coconut cream
- 1 cup rosa tomatoes
- 3 cups baby spinach leaves
- Salt and ground black pepper
- Plain yoghurt for serving, optional
Method
- Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a pot and fry the onion for 5 minutes, until just golden.
- Add the garlic, ginger, curry paste and lentils.
- Stir to combine and fry for another minute.
- Add the vegetable stock, partly cover with a lid, and simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are soft.
- Add the coconut cream and tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the baby spinach leaves and simmer for a further 5 minutes, until wilted.
- Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper.
- Before serving, stir in a spoonful of plain yoghurt, if preferred.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
