Recipe of the day: Mango and mustard glazed gammon

Have fun with mangoes as you incorporate them into the special treat you are preparing for your family tonight.

Get creative in the kitchen tonight with a delicious Mango and mustard glazed gammon.

No matter how you are planning to enjoy the festive season with the different dishes you will be trying, make sure to include some sweet and juicy mangoes in your celebrations!

How to make a Mango and mustard glazed gammon

Homemade Mango and mustard glazed gammon. Picture: South African Mango Growers’ Association

Ingredients

1 whole gammon, tied

For the cooking liquid:

1 onion, halved

4 bay leaves

10 ml (2 tsp) dry mustard powder

1 litre (4 cups) ginger ale

1 litre (4 cups) mango juice

Stock, to cover the gammon

For the glaze:

Juice and zest of 2 limes or lemons

1 large mango, peeled, stoned and cubed

½ red chilli, optional

60 ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar

45 ml (3 tbsp) wholegrain mustard Mango slices, to garnish

Method

Place the gammon joint in a large pot and add the onion, bay leaves and mustard powder. Top with the ginger ale, mango juice and additional stock to cover the meat. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce to a medium heat. Cover and simmer for about 40 minutes per kilo or according to instructions on the packaging. Once cooked, carefully remove the gammon joint from the pan and place on a baking sheet to cool slightly. . Preheat the oven to 180° C. Meanwhile, to make the glaze: in a small pan over a medium heat, combine the glaze ingredients and bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and cook until slightly reduced and glossy, for about 8-10 minutes. Carefully remove the netting or string and the skin from the gammon joint. Using a small paring knife cut the skin away from the fat, leaving a small layer of fat on top of the gammon. Score the fat in a diamond pattern and cover the gammon with the glaze, making sure to reserve at least half of the glaze. Roast the gammon joint for 20 – 30 minutes, glazing again halfway through. To serve, garnish with mango slices, carve and serve slices on a platter.

