Recipe of the day: Sweet-spiced beef goulash pie

This dish takes about two-and-a-half to three hours to cook, so you might want to save it as inspiration for the long weekend.

Pies are a very popular meal choice – not only because they are usually quick to prepare, but the combination of light flaky crust and a delicious beef goulash filling will have everyone licking off their lips after this delicious meal.

Although this recipe takes less than an hour to prepare, it needs to cook for about 2½ – 3 hours. But, the wait will be completely worth it.

Sweet-spiced beef goulash pie

Ingredients

2 rounded tbsp Soft Brown Sugar

4 tbsp vegetable oil

950g trimmed weight shin of beef or braising steak (cut into large cubes)

200g button mushrooms

2 cloves garlic (peeled & crushed)

75g butter

1 rounded tbsp sweet smoked paprika

1 rounded tbsp plain flour (extra for rolling)

570ml (1pt) beef stock

400g tin chopped plum tomatoes

2 bay leaves

275g small shallots (peeled with the root end left on)

75ml beef stock

75ml red wine

225g jar roasted piquillo red peppers (drained & cut into large pieces)

375g all butter puff pastry

1 small egg (beaten)

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a moderately high heat. Fry the meat in batches for 3-4 minutes on all sides to brown. Transfer to a large saucepan. Fry the mushrooms and garlic in the oil and meat juices remaining in the frying pan for 3-4 minutes, then remove to a bowl and set aside. Add 50g of the butter to the frying pan set over a low heat, stir in the paprika and flour and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring all the time. Off the heat, stir in the stock and then the tomatoes, bring to the boil and pour over the pan of meat. Add the bay leaves and season well with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil, reduce to the lowest simmer, cover and cook for 1½ -2 hours or until really tender, skimming off any excess oil from time to time and giving everything the occasional stir. Remove the lid during the last 30 minutes to allow the liquid to reduce and thicken. Whilst the meat is cooking, melt the remaining 25g of butter in the frying pan, add the Soft Brown Sugar and stir until dissolved, then add the shallots and fry for 5 minutes until golden. Pour in the wine and stock, bring to the boil, simmer for about 20 minutes or until tender and the liquid has reduced to a sticky glaze. Set aside 1 shallot for decorating the pie. Tip the shallots into the goulash along with any liquid, and add the mushrooms and the peppers. Cook for 10 minutes to allow the flavours to combine. Discard the bay leaves, check the seasoning, then transfer to the pie dish and leave to cool. Preheat the oven to 220°C/Fan180°C. Roll the pastry out on a lightly floured surface to 5cm bigger than the pie dish. Cut a 2.5cm strip of pastry and place it round the rim of the dish. Brush with water, then lay the pastry over the top, trimming the excess and pressing down the edges. Crimp the edges, arrange the reserved shallot on top, and brush the pastry with egg. Make a steam hole to the side of the shallot with a fine skewer. Place the pie on a baking sheet and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the pastry is risen and golden brown. Serve piping hot. You will also need an ovenproof pie dish with a 1.2lL capacity.

This recipe was sourced from www.wearetateandlylesugars.com.