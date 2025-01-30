Recipe of the day: Pork bunny chow (Kota)

Bunny chow is a popular South African meal made by filling a hollowed-out loaf of bread with spicy curry.

This Bunny chow uses tender pork cooked with flavourful spices and soft potatoes.

It’s a warm, comforting dish that can be enjoyed with fries and extra bread for dipping.

Pork bunny chow (Kota)

Ingredients

500g pork, diced

1/2 cup cooking oil

1 onion, diced

2 tbsp curry powder

1 tsp minced ginger

2 tsp minced garlic

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1 1/2 cup diced potatoes

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

1 1/2 cup chicken broth or water

Salt and pepper to taste

1 unsliced white bread loaf

Fries, for serving

Method

Combine diced pork with 1 tbsp curry powder, a pinch of salt, and a drizzle of oil. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes. Cut a square top off the loaf and hollow out the inside, leaving a thick wall and base. Set aside the bread innards for serving. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, ginger, and remaining curry powder. Cook until onions are soft. Add tomatoes and marinated pork; cook for a few minutes. After the pork is browned, add a splash of broth or vinegar to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits. Add potatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20-30 minutes until pork is tender and potatoes are cooked. If desired, mix flour with some water to make a slurry and stir into the curry to thicken. Season with salt, pepper, and cayenne (if using). Scoop the curry into the hollowed-out bread. Serve with fries and the scooped-out bread pieces on the side.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

