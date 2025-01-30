Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

30 Jan 2025

Recipe of the day: Pork bunny chow (Kota)

Bunny chow is a popular South African meal made by filling a hollowed-out loaf of bread with spicy curry.

Kota

Pork Bunny Chow (Kota). Picture: Supplied

This Bunny chow uses tender pork cooked with flavourful spices and soft potatoes.

It’s a warm, comforting dish that can be enjoyed with fries and extra bread for dipping.

Pork bunny chow (Kota)

Ingredients

  • 500g pork, diced
  • 1/2 cup cooking oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 tbsp curry powder
  • 1 tsp minced ginger
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 2 medium tomatoes, diced
  • 1 1/2 cup diced potatoes
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 1 1/2 cup chicken broth or water
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 unsliced white bread loaf
  • Fries, for serving

Method

  1. Combine diced pork with 1 tbsp curry powder, a pinch of salt, and a drizzle of oil. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Cut a square top off the loaf and hollow out the inside, leaving a thick wall and base. Set aside the bread innards for serving.
  3. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, ginger, and remaining curry powder. Cook until onions are soft. Add tomatoes and marinated pork; cook for a few minutes.
  4. After the pork is browned, add a splash of broth or vinegar to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits.
  5. Add potatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20-30 minutes until pork is tender and potatoes are cooked.
  6. If desired, mix flour with some water to make a slurry and stir into the curry to thicken.
  7. Season with salt, pepper, and cayenne (if using). Scoop the curry into the hollowed-out bread. Serve with fries and the scooped-out bread pieces on the side.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

