Recipe of the day: Pork bunny chow (Kota)
Bunny chow is a popular South African meal made by filling a hollowed-out loaf of bread with spicy curry.
Pork Bunny Chow (Kota). Picture: Supplied
This Bunny chow uses tender pork cooked with flavourful spices and soft potatoes.
It’s a warm, comforting dish that can be enjoyed with fries and extra bread for dipping.
Pork bunny chow (Kota)
Ingredients
- 500g pork, diced
- 1/2 cup cooking oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 tbsp curry powder
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 2 medium tomatoes, diced
- 1 1/2 cup diced potatoes
- 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 1/2 cup chicken broth or water
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 unsliced white bread loaf
- Fries, for serving
Method
- Combine diced pork with 1 tbsp curry powder, a pinch of salt, and a drizzle of oil. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes.
- Cut a square top off the loaf and hollow out the inside, leaving a thick wall and base. Set aside the bread innards for serving.
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, ginger, and remaining curry powder. Cook until onions are soft. Add tomatoes and marinated pork; cook for a few minutes.
- After the pork is browned, add a splash of broth or vinegar to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits.
- Add potatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20-30 minutes until pork is tender and potatoes are cooked.
- If desired, mix flour with some water to make a slurry and stir into the curry to thicken.
- Season with salt, pepper, and cayenne (if using). Scoop the curry into the hollowed-out bread. Serve with fries and the scooped-out bread pieces on the side.
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
