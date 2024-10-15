Recipe of the day: No-bake lemon cheesecake
Here is a plug if you are craving something sweet and tangy!
No-bake lemon cheesecake. Picture: Supplied
Today’s recipe is a zesty lemon cheesecake that’s sure to satisfy your dessert cravings.
This no-bake treat has a buttery crust and a creamy, lemony filling, and with simple steps and ingredients, you’ll have a show-stopping cheesecake in no time.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Kerala curried egg served with pap
No-bake lemon cheesecake
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 packet Tennis Biscuits crushed (place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush it)
- 3 tbsp (45 g) butter, melted
Filling
- 1 cup (250 ml) whipping cream
- 1 can (306 g) condensed milk
- 250 g cream cheese
- 100 ml lemon juice
Method
- Line a 20 cm springform tin with baking paper. Grease the paper with butter or a releasing agent.
- To make the crust, mix the melted butter and crushed biscuits. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and tightly compress it onto the base. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes.
- In the meantime, whip the cream until thick, soft peaks form. Take care not to overbeat.
- In a separate bowl, mix the condensed milk, cream cheese and lemon juice until smooth and well combined.
- Gently fold the condensed milk mixture into the whipped cream.
- Transfer the combined mixture to the biscuit base. Allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight.
- Top with fresh-cut fruit or lemon zest.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
No-bake lemon cheesecake
Ingredients
Crust
-
- 1 packet Tennis Biscuits crushed (place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush it)
-
- 3 tbsp (45 g) butter, melted
Filling
-
- 1 cup (250 ml) whipping cream
-
- 1 can (306 g) condensed milk
-
- 250 g cream cheese
-
- 100 ml lemon juice
Instructions
- Line a 20 cm springform tin with baking paper. Grease the paper with butter or a releasing agent.
- To make the crust, mix the melted butter and crushed biscuits. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and tightly compress it onto the base. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes.
- In the meantime, whip the cream until thick, soft peaks form. Take care not to overbeat.
- In a separate bowl, mix the condensed milk, cream cheese and lemon juice until smooth and well combined.
- Gently fold the condensed milk mixture into the whipped cream.
- Transfer the combined mixture to the biscuit base. Allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight.
- Top with fresh-cut fruit or lemon zest.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.