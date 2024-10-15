Recipe of the day: No-bake lemon cheesecake

Here is a plug if you are craving something sweet and tangy!

Today’s recipe is a zesty lemon cheesecake that’s sure to satisfy your dessert cravings.

This no-bake treat has a buttery crust and a creamy, lemony filling, and with simple steps and ingredients, you’ll have a show-stopping cheesecake in no time.

No-bake lemon cheesecake

Ingredients

Crust

1 packet Tennis Biscuits crushed (place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush it)

3 tbsp (45 g) butter, melted

Filling

1 cup (250 ml) whipping cream

1 can (306 g) condensed milk

250 g cream cheese

100 ml lemon juice

Method

Line a 20 cm springform tin with baking paper. Grease the paper with butter or a releasing agent. To make the crust, mix the melted butter and crushed biscuits. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and tightly compress it onto the base. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes. In the meantime, whip the cream until thick, soft peaks form. Take care not to overbeat. In a separate bowl, mix the condensed milk, cream cheese and lemon juice until smooth and well combined. Gently fold the condensed milk mixture into the whipped cream. Transfer the combined mixture to the biscuit base. Allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight. Top with fresh-cut fruit or lemon zest.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

