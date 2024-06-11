Recipe of the day: Smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream
Perfect for cozy gatherings or a comforting meal at home!
Smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream. Picture: Supplied
Warm the soul with this delicious smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream recipe as the season transitions and cooler evenings beckon for hearty meals.
Enjoy a symphony of spices, tender chunks of chuck steak, and a touch of smoky beer essence, paired with the refreshing zing of coriander lime sour cream.
Smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream
Ingredients
For coriander lime sour cream
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and mashed
- a small handful of fresh coriander, chopped
- a small handful of chopped spring onion
- a squeeze of lime juice
- a pinch of lime zest
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the smoky beer chilli
- 2 kg chuck steak
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- a glug of oil for drizzling
- 2 large onions, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 red peppers, finely chopped
- 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 5 anchovy fillets, chopped
- 2–3 Tbsp chilli powder (adjust to taste)
- 2 Tbsp ground cumin
- 2 Tbsp ground coriander
- 2 Tbsp paprika
- 2 Tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- ½ C gherkin brine (the juice in the gherkin bottle)
- 2–3 smoked chipotles or fresh chillies, chopped (adjust to taste)
- 2 tins (400 g each) chopped tomatoes
- 1 C tomato sauce
- 1 pot or sachet of beef stock concentrate
- 2 C coffee stout
- 1 tin (400 g) red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 punnet baby tomatoes, left whole
Method
- To make the sour cream, mix all the ingredients and blitz with a hand blender.
- Keep it in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
- To make the chilli, season the chuck with salt and pepper and drizzle with oil.
- Sear over very hot coals for 1–2 minutes per side.
- Allow the meat to rest for 5 minutes before removing it from the bone.
- Cube the meat and keep the bones in the pot for extra flavour.
- In a number 3 potjie, use a good splash of oil and fry the onions until they soften and brown.
- Add the red peppers, garlic, and anchovies and fry for a minute until fragrant.
- Add the chilli powder, cumin, coriander, paprika, smoked paprika, and garlic powder and fry for another 2 minutes to cook out the spices.
- Deglaze the pan with gherkin brine. Add the cubed meat and don’t forget the bones.
- Add the chillies, tomatoes, tomato sauce, stock, and beer.
- Simmer with the lid off over medium-low heat for 1½ hours.
- Add the kidney beans and baby tomatoes and simmer for another 30 minutes.
- Remove the bones.
- Top with grated cheddar and serve hot with plenty of corn chips for scooping and sour cream to chill the burn.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random HousePrint
