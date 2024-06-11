Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

11 Jun 2024

Recipe of the day: Smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream

Perfect for cozy gatherings or a comforting meal at home!

Smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream

Smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream. Picture: Supplied

Warm the soul with this delicious smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream recipe as the season transitions and cooler evenings beckon for hearty meals.

Enjoy a symphony of spices, tender chunks of chuck steak, and a touch of smoky beer essence, paired with the refreshing zing of coriander lime sour cream.

Smoky beer chilli with coriander lime sour cream

Ingredients

For coriander lime sour cream

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and mashed
  • a small handful of fresh coriander, chopped
  • a small handful of chopped spring onion
  • a squeeze of lime juice
  • a pinch of lime zest
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the smoky beer chilli

  • 2 kg chuck steak
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • a glug of oil for drizzling
  • 2 large onions, peeled and finely chopped
  • 2 red peppers, finely chopped
  • 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 5 anchovy fillets, chopped
  • 2–3 Tbsp chilli powder (adjust to taste)
  • 2 Tbsp ground cumin
  • 2 Tbsp ground coriander
  • 2 Tbsp paprika
  • 2 Tbsp smoked paprika
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • ½ C gherkin brine (the juice in the gherkin bottle)
  • 2–3 smoked chipotles or fresh chillies, chopped (adjust to taste)
  • 2 tins (400 g each) chopped tomatoes
  • 1 C tomato sauce
  • 1 pot or sachet of beef stock concentrate
  • 2 C coffee stout
  • 1 tin (400 g) red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 punnet baby tomatoes, left whole

Method

  1. To make the sour cream, mix all the ingredients and blitz with a hand blender.
  2. Keep it in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
  3. To make the chilli, season the chuck with salt and pepper and drizzle with oil.
  4. Sear over very hot coals for 1–2 minutes per side.
  5. Allow the meat to rest for 5 minutes before removing it from the bone.
  6. Cube the meat and keep the bones in the pot for extra flavour.
  7. In a number 3 potjie, use a good splash of oil and fry the onions until they soften and brown.
  8. Add the red peppers, garlic, and anchovies and fry for a minute until fragrant.
  9. Add the chilli powder, cumin, coriander, paprika, smoked paprika, and garlic powder and fry for another 2 minutes to cook out the spices.
  10. Deglaze the pan with gherkin brine. Add the cubed meat and don’t forget the bones.
  11. Add the chillies, tomatoes, tomato sauce, stock, and beer.
  12. Simmer with the lid off over medium-low heat for 1½ hours.
  13. Add the kidney beans and baby tomatoes and simmer for another 30 minutes.
  14. Remove the bones.
  15. Top with grated cheddar and serve hot with plenty of corn chips for scooping and sour cream to chill the burn.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

