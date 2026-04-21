Recipe of the day: Shakshouka Bake

Shakshouka Bake is a delicious twist on the classic Middle Eastern dish, combining vibrant flavors and hearty ingredients in a convenient baked form.

Shakshouka Bake is a delicious twist on the classic Middle Eastern dish, combining vibrant flavours and hearty ingredients in a convenient baked form.

This recipe features eggs nestled in a rich tomato and bell pepper sauce, spiced with cumin and paprika, then baked to perfection. It’s an easy, satisfying meal that works for breakfast, brunch or dinner.

Serve with crusty bread to soak up the sauce and enjoy a comforting, flavourful dish.

Ready in 25 min

Serves 4 people

Ingredients:



3-4 tablespoons sunflower oil

2 onions chopped

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 large carrot finely chopped

2 tablespoons garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon leaf masala

2 tins chopped tinned tomatoes

1 cup veg stock

Salt, pepper and sugar to taste

4-8 eggs

4 cups cooked Thai rice

Method

Step 1:

Heat a pan with the sunflower oil to medium, then sauté the onions, celery and carrots for about 5 min until onions are translucent.

Step 2:

Add garlic, thyme, and spices and cook for 3-5 minutes, making sure everything is coated.

Step 3: Creamed Spinach

Add in the tinned tomatoes and veg stock and cook covered on medium heat for about 20-25 min or until more of the liquid has evaporated and the sauce is slightly thickened.

Step 4:

Preheat the oven to 200°C, then fill the bottom of an ovenproof dish with the Thai rice, making sure it is levelled out.

Step 5:

Top with the curried tomato sauce covering every bit of the rice. Using the back of a ladle or large spoon, make indentations into the sauce, then drop each of the eggs.

Step 6:

Bake in the oven for 15-20 min depending on how you like your eggs.

Recipes supplied by :excella.co.za