Wednesday’s weather: Heavy downpours, damaging winds and rough seas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 April 2026.

Heavy downpours are expected in four provinces on Wednesday, 22 April, while damaging winds and waves are likely to hamper navigation at sea between parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 22 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for for severe thunderstorms leading to strong damaging winds, hail, excessive lightning and possible heavy downpours in the eastern and central parts of Limpopo, and the extreme northeastern part of Mpumalanga.

Expect flooding and damages to susceptible formal or informal settlements and infrastructure in the affected areas.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in the central and western parts of Limpopo, most parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng and eastern parts of the North West.

This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to infrastructure and informal settlements.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves between Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape, leading to disruption of activities at ports and small harbours for a short period and difficulty in navigation at sea.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 21-22 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north-east ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and waves.#saws #SAWeather #Warning pic.twitter.com/tm6sneZPDA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 22 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect warm conditions in places over the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the central and western parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await residents; otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool day, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in places in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south. It will be fine in the southwest.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme south at first where it will be cold; otherwise, a fine and cool to warm day awaits.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and cool weather in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior, with light rain and showers by early morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the south with isolated showers and rain along the coast; otherwise it will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool conditions, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the midlands; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.