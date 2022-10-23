Recipe of the day: Siba’s rump steak with juicy relish

Citizen Reporter

The lovely thing about dishes centred around a big slab of meat is that they can easily be served up for lunch or dinner, so this Sunday think rump steak and relish for a homerun.

This recipe is from none other than celebrity chef Siba Mtongana. The restaurant owner has provided a comforting rump steak and relish recipe great for any weather.

Rump steak with juicy relish recipe

Preparation Time: 10 Min

Cooking time: 25 Min

Serves 4

Rump steak ingredients

2 x 500g rump steak, ideally 3cm thick

15ml olive oil

micro greens, to garnish

Rub

15ml crushed garlic

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

5ml smoked sea salt

5ml freshly ground black pepper

Relish

15ml oil

5ml crushed garlic

400g can tomatoes, with added basil and oregano

2ml smoked sea salt

4 spring onions, chopped

5ml smoked paprika

2ml freshly ground black pepper

2ml white sugar

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Salt and vinegar potatoes

Method

Heat a non-stick griddle pan until hot over high heat. Drizzle the olive oil all over the steaks and gently rub it in. Then mix the rub ingredients together to form a paste and rub that over the steaks. Place the steaks on a very hot griddle for about 4-6 minutes a side for medium rare. This will depend on the thickness of the steaks. Remove the steaks from the heat, cover and allow to rest for 5 minutes. When the steaks have rested, cut them across the grain in slices. Serve on a large plate or board with the relish alongside it. For the relish, heat the oil and sauté the garlic and spring onion for 2 minutes until soft. Add the paprika and cook for a minute. Add the can of tomatoes and simmer for 15 minutes until the relish thickens. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. Garnish the steak slices with micro greens and serve.

Siba’s Tips

If you don’t have steak, you can enjoy the relish with any type of protein you have at your disposal, chicken, fish, lamb etc. Or if you to go plant-based, a nice and big roasted brown mushroom. You can also enjoy this meal with pap, rice or couscous too.

This recipe was found on Siba Mtongana Instagram page