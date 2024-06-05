Recipe of the day: Cheesy ‘Pap’ falafels

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside!

Looking to add a flavorful twist to your falafel game? Try these Cheesy ‘Pap’ Falafels, a delightful low-carb alternative that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Made with a base of cauliflower and enriched with cheddar cheese, these falafels are perfect for a light lunch or as an appetizer.

Cheesy ‘pap’ falafels

Ingredients

400g head cauliflower

2 Tbsp (30ml) psyllium husk powder

2 Tbsp (30ml) almond flour

¾ cup (75g) grated cheddar

¼ cup (60ml) olive oil

4–6 large lettuce, spinach, or cabbage leaves

½ cup (125ml) tzatziki (store-bought, or find Hendrik’s recipe for this on page 195 of Keto Lifestyle: Simple)

1 lemon, quartered

handful of fresh coriander, mint, and parsley, chopped

to taste Salt and pepper

For the Coating

¼ cup (60ml) almond flour

¼ cup (60ml) sesame seeds

1 egg, whisked

Method

To prepare the ‘pap’, boil or steam the cauliflower in a pot of water until very soft, then drain. Mash the cauliflower by hand. Return it to the heat and stir until all extra moisture has been absorbed. Mix in the psyllium husk powder and almond flour (the psyllium husk powder will give it a sticky texture). Leave to stand for 5–10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir the cheddar into the cauliflower pap. Roll into small balls. For the coating, combine the almond flour and sesame seeds. Dip the balls into the whisked egg, then roll them in the seed mixture. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium to high heat. Fry the falafel balls for about 5 minutes or until slightly crisped and browned all over. Serve on lettuce (or spinach or cabbage) leaves with the tzatziki and lemon quarters. Scatter the chopped herbs on top and season to taste.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

