Recipe of the day: Cheesy ‘Pap’ falafels
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside!
Cheesy ‘pap’ falafels. Picture: Supplied
Looking to add a flavorful twist to your falafel game? Try these Cheesy ‘Pap’ Falafels, a delightful low-carb alternative that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds.
Made with a base of cauliflower and enriched with cheddar cheese, these falafels are perfect for a light lunch or as an appetizer.
NOW READ: Comfort meal for cold weather: Mutton tomato bredie recipe
Cheesy ‘pap’ falafels
Ingredients
- 400g head cauliflower
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) psyllium husk powder
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) almond flour
- ¾ cup (75g) grated cheddar
- ¼ cup (60ml) olive oil
- 4–6 large lettuce, spinach, or cabbage leaves
- ½ cup (125ml) tzatziki (store-bought, or find Hendrik’s recipe for this on page 195 of Keto Lifestyle: Simple)
- 1 lemon, quartered
- handful of fresh coriander, mint, and parsley, chopped
- to taste Salt and pepper
For the Coating
- ¼ cup (60ml) almond flour
- ¼ cup (60ml) sesame seeds
- 1 egg, whisked
Method
- To prepare the ‘pap’, boil or steam the cauliflower in a pot of water until very soft, then drain. Mash the cauliflower by hand.
- Return it to the heat and stir until all extra moisture has been absorbed.
- Mix in the psyllium husk powder and almond flour (the psyllium husk powder will give it a sticky texture).
- Leave to stand for 5–10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Stir the cheddar into the cauliflower pap. Roll into small balls.
- For the coating, combine the almond flour and sesame seeds.
- Dip the balls into the whisked egg, then roll them in the seed mixture.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium to high heat.
- Fry the falafel balls for about 5 minutes or until slightly crisped and browned all over.
- Serve on lettuce (or spinach or cabbage) leaves with the tzatziki and lemon quarters.
- Scatter the chopped herbs on top and season to taste.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
Cheesy ‘pap’ falafels
Ingredients
-
- 400g head cauliflower
-
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) psyllium husk powder
-
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) almond flour
-
- ¾ cup (75g) grated cheddar
-
- ¼ cup (60ml) olive oil
-
- 4–6 large lettuce, spinach, or cabbage leaves
-
- ½ cup (125ml) tzatziki (store-bought, or find Hendrik’s recipe for this on page 195 of Keto Lifestyle: Simple)
-
- 1 lemon, quartered
-
- handful of fresh coriander, mint, and parsley, chopped
-
- to taste Salt and pepper
For the Coating
-
- ¼ cup (60ml) almond flour
-
- ¼ cup (60ml) sesame seeds
-
- 1 egg, whisked
Instructions
- To prepare the ‘pap’, boil or steam the cauliflower in a pot of water until very soft, then drain. Mash the cauliflower by hand.
- Return it to the heat and stir until all extra moisture has been absorbed.
- Mix in the psyllium husk powder and almond flour (the psyllium husk powder will give it a sticky texture).
- Leave to stand for 5–10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Stir the cheddar into the cauliflower pap. Roll into small balls.
- For the coating, combine the almond flour and sesame seeds.
- Dip the balls into the whisked egg, then roll them in the seed mixture.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium to high heat.
- Fry the falafel balls for about 5 minutes or until slightly crisped and browned all over.
- Serve on lettuce (or spinach or cabbage) leaves with the tzatziki and lemon quarters.
- Scatter the chopped herbs on top and season to taste.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Indian butter chicken