Recipe of the day: Gold vanilla toffee apple cake

A mouth-watering cake perfect for any occasion.

This delightful dessert combines the rich flavours of vanilla and toffee with the tartness of mini apples, in a creamy, velvety buttercream icing.

An easy-to-make cake, perfect for special occasions, including birthday celebrations.

Gold vanilla toffee apple cake

Ingredients

500 gram Sasko Vanilla Flavoured Bake Mix.

1 Can Mini apples (Crab Apples)

200-gram Granulated White Sugar

Buttercream Icing

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature 230g

4-5 cups icing sugar sifted 480-600g

1/4 cup fresh cream, at room temperature 60ml

2tsps pure vanilla extract

Salt

Gold Confectioners paint

Method

Follow the instructions on the SASKO Vanilla Flavoured Bake Mix. Divide the batter evenly into 2 20cm springform cake pans lined with baking paper and well-greased. Back as instructed and allow to cool completely. With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add 4 and 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla extract. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then increase to medium-high speed and beat for 2 full minutes. Taste. Add a pinch of salt if the icing is too sweet. You can control the consistency at this point– add up to 1/2 cup more confectioners’ sugar if the frosting is too thin or more heavy cream if the frosting is too thick (add only 1 Tablespoon at a time, beat together, then taste and add more if desired).

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

