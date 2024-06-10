Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

10 Jun 2024

Recipe of the day: Gold vanilla toffee apple cake

A mouth-watering cake perfect for any occasion.

Gold vanilla toffee apple cake

Gold vanilla toffee apple cake, Picture: Supplied

This delightful dessert combines the rich flavours of vanilla and toffee with the tartness of mini apples, in a creamy, velvety buttercream icing.

An easy-to-make cake, perfect for special occasions, including birthday celebrations.

Gold vanilla toffee apple cake

Ingredients

  • 500 gram Sasko Vanilla Flavoured Bake Mix.
  • 1 Can Mini apples (Crab Apples)
  • 200-gram Granulated White Sugar

Buttercream Icing

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature 230g
  • 4-5 cups icing sugar sifted 480-600g
  • 1/4 cup fresh cream, at room temperature 60ml
  • 2tsps pure vanilla extract
  • Salt
  • Gold Confectioners paint

Method

  1. Follow the instructions on the SASKO Vanilla Flavoured Bake Mix.
  2. Divide the batter evenly into 2 20cm springform cake pans lined with baking paper and well-greased.
  3. Back as instructed and allow to cool completely.
  4. With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes.
  5. Add 4 and 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla extract.
  6. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then increase to medium-high speed and beat for 2 full minutes.
  7. Taste. Add a pinch of salt if the icing is too sweet.
  8. You can control the consistency at this point– add up to 1/2 cup more confectioners’ sugar if the frosting is too thin or more heavy cream if the frosting is too thick (add only 1 Tablespoon at a time, beat together, then taste and add more if desired).

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

