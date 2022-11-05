Saturday tasty treat: Super soft twist doughnuts

Citizen Reporter

A treat that comes once in a while, doughnuts are a guilty pleasure that no one will be counting the calories on. They be time consuming to make, but making soft twist doughnuts is worth it, beating any store brought doughnut.

Replicate this soft twist doughnut recipe, which has a video, making it easier to follow so you won’t be overwhelmed with the science of what is essential in this recipe.

Food content creator Claudy N, better known for her page, CookingWithClaudy made this viral doughnut recipe which she calls “bulletproof”.

Soft twist doughnuts recipe with video

Ingredients:

3 Cups All Purpose Flour (400g)

1 Cup Warm Milk or Water(250ml)

4 tbsp Melted Butter

1 tsp Salt

4 tbsp Sugar (60g)

2½ tsp Instant Yeast

1 tsp Vanilla Extract (or essence) for flavour

1 large Egg at Room temperature

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, mix the warm milk or water, sugar and instant yeast. Then add vanilla extract, melted butter, egg, and mix until well combined. After mixing add the flour, salt and mix by hand to form a dough. Place the dough on a dry surface and start lightly kneading the dough to have an elastic texture. Form it into a ball, and transfer the dough into a greased bowl. Rub some oil on top of the dough, cover it with a cloth and allow it to proof for one hour. After proofing, it should have doubled in size. Flatten the dough and roll it out, cut to make 10 pieces. Shape the dough into twists, as demonstrated in the video above, below. Place the shaped doughnuts on parchment paper. Allow to proof for 30 minutes. During this time, heat your oil, in a pot, the temperature needs to be 180°C. Once one side is golden brown, turn it around to cook on the other side. Once cooked, coat the doughnut in castor sugar. You can skip this part. Then serve.

WATCH: How to make soft twisted doughnuts