URC result: Kok hattrick leads Sharks to thrilling win over Scarlets

Sharks flyhalf Siya Masuku pulled the strings with a fantastic man-of-the-match showing that saw him produce two try assists.

Sharks flyhalf Siya Masuku in action during their United Rugby Championship match against Llanelli Scarlets at the Parc y Scarlets on Friday night. Picture: Gruffydd Thomas/Gallo Images

A superb hattrick from Sharks right wing Werner Kok helped them clinch a thrilling 32-27 bonus point win over Scarlets in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night.

Kok was in lethal finishing form, dotting down in the corner on three occasions, but it was flyhalf Siya Masuku who pulled the strings with a fantastic man-of-the-match showing that saw him produce two try assists and slot five out of six kicks at goal on the night.

In the match the hosts got off to a good start with an early penalty to flyhalf Sam Costelow giving them the lead after two just minutes, but the visitors soon hit back.

In the sixth minute the Sharks set a lineout just outside the Scarlets 22m, and then pulled a training ground move, throwing the ball over the lineout, spread it quickly down the line and fullback Aphelele Fassi put Kok away for his first score, with Masuku converting to put them up 7-3.

Costelow and Masuku then traded penalties, before Scarlets retook the lead in the 18th minute after a stunning counter attack from fullback Ioan Nicholas from his own half got them to the 22m, where they broke through and hooker Ryan Elias slid over for the converted score and 13-10 lead.

On top

A quiet period followed, before the Sharks finished the half on top as they setup a lineout deep in the Scarlets 22m in the 38th minute, with their maul getting close before a number of pick and drives ended with prop Vincent Kock crashing over and Masuku converting to go into the break 17-13 up.

Masuku extended the Sharks lead early in the second half with a 46th minute penalty, but Scarlets brought the scores level six minutes later as they attacked into the Sharks 22m before prop Kemsley Mathias was driven over for the converted score.

The Sharks however hit straight back in the 56th minute as they attacked from a lineout in the hosts 22m, going through the phases before Masuku sent a brilliant cross kick to Kok on the touchline, with him stepping the last defender and scoring as Masuku’s extras made it 27-20.

It was déjà vu in the 74th minute for the Sharks as they attacked from a scrum in the Scarlets 22m, and after a number of phases Masuku popped a perfect cross kick into the corner for Kok to seal his hattrick and 32-20 lead.

The Sharks should have been able to see the game out from there but straight from the kick-off Scarlets secured the ball, attacked into the Sharks 22m and Nicholas dived over to score, with Costelow’s extras bringing them back into the game at 32-27 with three minutes remaining.

This allowed the hosts to make one final play into the Sharks 22m, where they lost the ball and the visitors cleared for the win.

Scorers

Scarlets: Tries – Ryan Elias, Kemsley Mathias, Ioan Nicholas; Conversions – Sam Costelow (3); Penalties – Costelow (2)

Sharks: Tries – Werner Kok (3), Vincent Koch; Conversions – Siya Masuku (3); Penalties – Masuku (2)