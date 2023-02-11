Saturday treat: Easy Lemon meringue pie

Citizen Reporter

With the rainy, cloudy and cooler weather in stores for most provinces in South Africa for the rest of the weekend, nothing is better than devouring a sweet dessert that will please the taste buds such as tucking into a rich lemon meringue pie.

Lemon meringue pie is often a top choice during brunch or a cheat day. From the buttery crust, to the tart lemon custard and finishing off with the fluffy meringue, there is nothing better with a cup of coffee or tea.

This recipe incorporates an already-made sweet shortcrust pastry.

Easy tart lemon meringue pie

Ingredients

375g pack sweet shortcrust pastry

50g cornflour

175g caster sugar

3 lemons, zested and juiced (you will need 100ml juice)

275ml milk

80g unsalted butter, diced

3 large egg yolks

1 large egg

For the meringue

3 large egg whites

150g golden caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Dust a work surface with flour, then roll the pastry out large enough to line a 20cm loose-bottomed tart tin. Leave the excess pastry overhanging and prick the base with a fork. Chill for 20 minutes until firm. Put the tin onto a baking sheet, line the pastry with baking paper and baking beans (or uncooked rice) and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the beans and paper then bake for a further 15 mins or until golden. When cool, trim the edges with a serrated knife. For the filling, combine the cornflour, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a saucepan and whisk until smooth. Add the milk, then cook over low heat, whisking all the time, until the mixture thickens and boils. Remove from the heat, whisk in the butter, followed by the yolks and the whole egg. Set aside. For the meringue, add the egg whites to a large, clean bowl and mix with an electric hand whisk until stiff peaks form. Add the sugar a third at a time until thick and shiny. Whisk in the cornflour until combined. Bring the lemon filling back to a boil and stir until thickened, then pour it into the pastry case and level the surface. Spoon on the meringue, starting at the edge and working it into the middle. Use a palette knife to make a smooth join with the pastry edge, then swirl the top. Bake for 20 mins until golden. Allow to cool in the tin for at least 1 hour, then turn out and serve.

This recipe is courtesy of Capsicum culinary school.