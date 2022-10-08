Saturday tasty treat: Next-level brownies

Citizen Reporter

For most people, Saturdays are usually a chance to chill and take things easy. This also inspires most people to head to the kitchen and try out some of their old favourite recipes or experiment with new ones. Why not try out these next-level brownies for a post-meal treat or something to share with those you love?

Gooey butter cake brownies

Who needs one type of dessert when you can combine two?

Gooey butter cake brownies ingredients

Fudge brownie mix, plus ingredients listed on package

1 ¼ cup (300ml) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons whole milk

2 tablespoons sour cream

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs, divided

1 ¼ cup cream cheese, room temperature

2 1⁄4 cups confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting on top

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Gooey butter cake brownies equipment:

9×9 baking dish.

Stand mixer.

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9×9 inch square baking pan with nonstick spray, line with parchment paper leaving an overhang of 1-inch on the sides, then spray parchment paper.

Prepare fudge brownie batter according to package instructions and bake for 20 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk to combine flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl or measuring cup, whisk to combine milk and sour cream.

To make the butter cake batter, in the bowl of a stand mixer with paddle attachment, beat to combine butter and granulated sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 1-2 minutes. Add 2 eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined. Reduce speed to low and add flour and milk in 3 additions, beginning and ending with the flour; set batter aside.

To make gooey topping, beat the cream cheese until smooth, then beat in 2 eggs, confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice until smooth and well combined.

Spoon the butter cake batter onto the brownie and use a small offset spatula to spread evenly over the brownies. Pour gooey topping over the batter and smooth into an even layer. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the topping is baked through but still soft when tested with a cake tester or toothpick.

Let cool, then dust top with confectioner’s sugar. Cut into squares to serve.

This recipe was found on food.com

Pecan Pie Brownies

These quick-and-easy brownies are perfect for the chocolate lover in your life.

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 box brownie mix, plus the ingredients called for on the box

4 tablespoon butter, melted

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 large eggs

2 1/2 cups whole or chopped pecans

Method

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9″-x-13″ baking pan with cooking spray and line pan with parchment paper. Grease parchment with cooking spray. Prepare brownie batter according to box instructions and pour into pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Keep oven on.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk melted butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Whisk in eggs until combined. Stir in pecans until coated.

Top baked brownies with pecan topping, spreading evenly. Return to oven and bake until pecan mixture is set, 20 minutes more. (If you tilt the pan, no liquid should run or be visible.)

Let brownies cool completely before slicing into squares and serving.

*Note, you may want to keep an eye on the cooking time as reviews on this recipe indicate that the recommended time (or double-bake) may result in some dry brownies.

This recipe was found on delish.com Stack of brownie squares with a scoop of ice cream and caramel | Picture: iStock

Tiramisu brownies

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1 box fudge brownie mix, plus the ingredients listed on the package

3⁄4 cup mini chocolate chip

2 teaspoons instant espresso

10 ounces boiling water

1 box vanilla instant pudding mix

2 cups cold milk

¼ cup mascarpone cheese

½ cup fat-free cool whip

14 lady finger cookies/ boudoir biscuits

Cocoa powder

Equipment:

9×9 baking dish.

Stand mixer.

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9×9-inch baking pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper, then spray paper. Prepare brownie batter according to package directions and stir in mini chocolate chips. Bake and let cool completely.

In a medium bowl, stir to dissolve espresso powder in boiling water. Set aside to cool.

In the bowl of stand mixer with the whisk attachment or with a hand held mixer with whisk attachments, whip vanilla pudding mix with 2 cups cold milk and mascarpone on medium speed until smooth and thickened, about 2 minutes. Use a rubber spatula to fold in 1 cup Cool Whip.

Spoon half of the mascarpone pudding onto the cooled brownies. Working one at a time, dip the ladyfinger cookies in the espresso, turning to coat, and place in a single layer on top of the pudding. Top cookies with remaining mascarpone pudding and smooth to cover. Top Tiramisu brownies with remaining Cool Whip and refrigerate until set, at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours.

To serve, use the parchment paper overhang to lift the cake from the pan, dust with cocoa powder and cut into squares.

This recipe was found on food.com

