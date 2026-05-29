What to do this weekend: Bubbles, beats and Riviera chic in Sandton

Sip, snack and sparkle in Sandton as the Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival pops back to Inanda Polo Club this Friday and Saturday (30-31 May).

Johannesburg’s most glamorous winter escape is back, pouring two sparkling days of indulgence at the Inanda Polo Club on 30 and 31 May.

The Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival – celebrated with J.C. Le Roux – brings a Riviera-inspired affair from 11am to 4pm daily, pairing fine fizz with gourmet food, live music and effortless style under this year’s Italian Riviera Red & White theme.

What to expect

Zola Nombona to host Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival on 30 and 31 May 2026. Picture: Supplied, DNA Events

18+ bubbly stations: Taste from 11am to 2.30 with a stellar line-up including Amari Wines, Benguela Cove, Black Elephant Vintners, Bon Courage, Graham Beck, Haute Cabrière (Pierre Jourdan), J.C. Le Roux, L’Ormarins, Laborie, Masottina Prosecco, Pongracz, Quoin Rock, Simonsig, Steenberg, Taittinger, Veuve du Vernay, Villiera and WCellar. From 14:30 it’s bubbles-by-the-bottle sales and full-on lifestyle vibes.

Taste from 11am to 2.30 with a stellar line-up including Amari Wines, Benguela Cove, Black Elephant Vintners, Bon Courage, Graham Beck, Haute Cabrière (Pierre Jourdan), J.C. Le Roux, L’Ormarins, Laborie, Masottina Prosecco, Pongracz, Quoin Rock, Simonsig, Steenberg, Taittinger, Veuve du Vernay, Villiera and WCellar. From 14:30 it’s bubbles-by-the-bottle sales and full-on lifestyle vibes. Gourmet food trucks: Afro-Asian dim sum, bao and sushi (Dimsumfest), gourmet shawarmas (King Arabic Sandwich), tacos, nachos and burritos (Mocharitos), sliders (Wok ‘n Grill), charcuterie (Tumi & Co), Korean fried wings (Scrumptious Wings Bar) and biltong favourites (Christine’s). Sweet finishes from Sacred Legacy nougat and artisanal chocolates, plus the Woolworths Café truck for premium coffees, matcha lattes and iced sips.

Afro-Asian dim sum, bao and sushi (Dimsumfest), gourmet shawarmas (King Arabic Sandwich), tacos, nachos and burritos (Mocharitos), sliders (Wok ‘n Grill), charcuterie (Tumi & Co), Korean fried wings (Scrumptious Wings Bar) and biltong favourites (Christine’s). Sweet finishes from Sacred Legacy nougat and artisanal chocolates, plus the Woolworths Café truck for premium coffees, matcha lattes and iced sips. Music and entertainment: DJ Lobela keeps the groove all day, while acclaimed saxophonist Sisonke Xonti fires up the dance floor from early afternoon and again 2pm-4pm. Saturday’s host is award-winning actress and style star Zola Nombona.

DJ Lobela keeps the groove all day, while acclaimed saxophonist Sisonke Xonti fires up the dance floor from early afternoon and again 2pm-4pm. Saturday’s host is award-winning actress and style star Zola Nombona. Queue-less ordering: New this year, SERVA mobile ordering lets you browse menus, pay in-app and get notified when your food and drinks are ready – more time sipping, less time standing.

New this year, SERVA mobile ordering lets you browse menus, pay in-app and get notified when your food and drinks are ready – more time sipping, less time standing. Dress code: Italian Riviera Red & White. Think flowing linens, bold prints, oversized sunnies and statement hats; or crisp shirts, tailored shorts, lightweight suiting, loafers and that touch of sprezzatura. Best-dressed prizes include Fieldbar Drinks Boxes, bottles of bubbly and more.

Sip, snack and sparkle in Sandton as the Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival pops back to Inanda Polo Club this Saturday and Sunday (30-31 May). Picture: Supplied, DNA Events

Tickets and inclusions

General Admission: Branded crystal glass + 10 tasting coupons.

Bubbly Lounge (VIP, limited to 300 per day): Private entrance, dedicated host, enhanced security, private bathrooms, premium seating, a welcome glass of bubbly and 20 tasting coupons – an elevated escape for lingering in style.

Where to buy: Webtickets. Organisers note high demand – book early.

Need-to-know

Where: Inanda Polo Club, Sandton

When: Friday 30 May and Saturday 31 May, 11am- 4pm

Tastings: 11am-2.30pm; bottle sales and party vibe from 2.30pm

Vibe: Riviera glam meets Joburg winter sunshine – bubbles, beats and beautiful people

Why go?

With top Cap Classique houses pouring alongside Champagne and Prosecco, a curated food lineup, slick mobile ordering and live music, this is Joburg’s definitive bubbles bash, equal parts tasting journey and stylish social scene.